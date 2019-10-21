The Great Society was a slogan with a vision of strengthening civil rights, improving public education, revamping urban communities, and protecting the country’s natural resources.

The New Deal was a slogan with a vision of improving economic levels, eradicating poverty and unemployment, and helping less fortunate Americans.

Policies and actions of LBJ and FDR were driven by these visions, and the effectiveness of those policies and actions could be evaluated in light of those visions. One could also discuss the merits and worthiness of those values vis-a-vis other alternatives.