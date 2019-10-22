Unless I missed something while cleaning up in the kitchen before settling down to watch the Democratic presidential debate on Oct. 15, I heard no questions asked regarding how candidates would address global warming.

That was the elephant in the debate studio that, except for a passing reference, nobody discussed. The fact that CNN dedicated a town hall forum to climate change last month is no excuse for not including this critical issue in the debate agenda.

Given that the CNN and New York Times moderators neglected to raise this issue, I was hoping the candidates themselves would inject it into the debate.