I hope to see Marie L. Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine, at the John F. Kennedy Library accepting a Profile in Courage award in the near future. It’s about time people who devote their careers to public service start pulling back the curtain and exposing these charlatans, whose only loyalties are to their own greed at the price of national security and human decency. May there be many more public servants sharing the award with her.

Barry Brodsky