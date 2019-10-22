The juxtaposition of two front-page articles on Oct. 16, one on a good Samaritan’s mission to distribute food to the homeless along the section known as Methadone Mile (“On the streets, where they need it most, she’s here to serve”), and the other on construction of yet another luxury hotel in Boston (“Staying power: luxury hotels on rise in Boston”), once again brings home the glaring disparity between the rich and impoverished in our country, and in Boston in particular.

Why is it so difficult for us, as the wealthiest nation in the world, to adequately provide for those who are homeless, suffer from mental illness or substance abuse, or lack quality education and health care?