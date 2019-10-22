I’m a devoted New England sports fan, but I must admit I felt a tinge of sadness when the New York Yankees lost in the American League Championship Series.

After an incredibe regular season, what can explain the misfortune that befell our archrival?

It’s simple: the team’s grooming policy. The Yankees are the only baseball team that insists that players be well groomed — short hair on top, and no facial hair (except for religious reasons).