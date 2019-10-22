Re “Trump condemns violent video shown at event” (Page A2, Oct. 15): President Trump’s condemnation of a fake violent video showing him shooting members of the news media and political opponents does not square with his own practices. He has retweeted fake videos showing him beating up a person whose face bears the CNN logo and him knocking Hillary Clinton down while she is entering an airliner.

He has said that if he shot someone dead on New York’s Fifth Avenue, he wouldn’t lose a vote, and promised to pay the legal fees of supporters if they beat up a protester. He warned of violence if he didn’t get the 2016 nomination, and of a civil war if he was impeached. In March 2016, before he was even nominated or elected, The New York Times published a documentary video record, appropriately called “Trump’s history of encouraging violence.”