I have what I would call a modest home theater: an 18-by-13-foot room with a 64-inch 3-D plasma HDTV; five-channel Dolby Digital/DTS surround sound; six speakers (including a 12-inch subwoofer); and four comfortable reclining seats. My family and guests have enjoyed countless movies there.

I read with interest, and some amusement, Jon Chesto’s column ( “Cinema taps science in marketing effort,” Business, Oct. 22) describing how National Amusements Inc. is attempting to use biometrics research to respond to their movie theaters’ loss of patrons in recent years.

If I need a snack or a bathroom break, I can pause the movie. I don’t have some inconsiderate stranger or his kids kicking the back of my seat, rustling candy wrappers, slurping drinks, or having loud conversations about what’s happening on the screen (or about something completely unrelated). If the sound is too loud or soft, I can adjust it without having to find the manager. Movies are always in focus, so again, I don’t have to find the manager to tell the projectionist to focus the film.

I don’t have to sit through 20 minutes of ads and trailers at occasionally ear-splitting volume before the main feature. I don’t have to worry about someone’s cellphone going off. My feet don’t stick to the floor. I don’t have to pay more than $12 to get in, $10 for a small popcorn, and $8 for a drink.

And I can attest that viewers get just as emotionally involved and stimulated in my home theater as do those who patronize movie theaters.

So I would ask National Amusements: Why would I go to their place when I have my place?

Jeff Grove

Centerville