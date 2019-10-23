Re “Doctors spar over causes of vape illness in court” (Metro, Oct. 19): Dr. Michael Siegel’s testimony on the safety of e-cigarettes seems to imply that the ingredients are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. While the FDA has the authority to regulate electronic nicotine delivery systems, it does not currently have regulations in place to assure the safety of these devices. I base this statement on an article titled “How FDA is Regulating E-Cigarettes,” by the acting commissioner of the FDA, updated Sept. 10, and appearing on the FDA’s own website as I write this letter.

While it would not make sense to an epidemiologist that a product would suddenly start causing serious illness and deaths after being around for three years, Siegel should not be implying that electronic nicotine delivery systems are safe when the FDA actually demurs on that topic.