The Globe is to be lauded for reporting on three newly elected House legislators’ attempts to halt a coporate tax change from being swept through the chamber without the traditional means of vetting such proposed legislation (“House women tangle with leaders over tax change,” Metro, Oct. 23). For putting the spotlight on such activities, this trio of representatives — Maria Robinson of Framingham, Linsay Sabadosa of Northampton, and Tami Gouveia of Acton — and certain members of the Senate are to be recognized for exercising the checks and balances expected of all members of the Legislature, reviewing any and all proposed legislation.

Tom Riley