One client had a terraced backyard with shrubs and perennials. The builder filled the area behind the walls with sand covered with 3 inches of loam, and within five years many of the plants had died. Another home builder filled the planting bed beside the patio with gravel and crushed rock — I couldn’t even dig a hole for a daffodil bulb — and on another property, I found multiple pieces of plywood when I tried to dig holes for plants.

Advertisement

Far too many builders seem to use the property as their own private dumping ground, figuring that 3 inches of topsoil will obscure any wrong they have done, and the homeowner won’t figure that out until they are long gone.

Potential home buyers assume that their yard is made up of the soil that was there before the house was built. They don’t understand what can happen to the property and the native soil during construction, and they don’t have the expertise to realize that a layer of topsoil will make for a healthy lawn only if what is underneath it is reasonable too.

Just as home buyers hire a home inspector to make sure they identify any potential problem with a new home, they should hire someone to inspect the condition of the yard as well.

Ann Dorfman

Newton