Two years ago, The Boston Globe published its Spotlight series exposing the subtle — and sometimes overt — racism that permeates many of our city’s institutions. That series came roughly 70 years after my late father, John “Bertie” Cruz Jr., was forced to start his own construction subcontracting business because blacks like him were known to be “last hired, and first fired” in the industry.

Since then, Cruz Companies, now a third-generation family business, has created thousands of jobs for area residents, 85 percent of whom have been people of color. Regrettably, institutions like the Globe have largely overlooked our numerous developments serving diverse residents in places like Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan. Meanwhile, the Globe gives frequent coverage to the gleaming towers of the Seaport, where, as the 2017 Spotlight series reported, just three residential mortgages were granted to black buyers in the last decade.