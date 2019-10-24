Two years ago, The Boston Globe published its Spotlight series exposing the subtle — and sometimes overt — racism that permeates many of our city’s institutions. That series came roughly 70 years after my late father, John “Bertie” Cruz Jr., was forced to start his own construction subcontracting business because blacks like him were known to be “last hired, and first fired” in the industry.
Since then, Cruz Companies, now a third-generation family business, has created thousands of jobs for area residents, 85 percent of whom have been people of color. Regrettably, institutions like the Globe have largely overlooked our numerous developments serving diverse residents in places like Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan. Meanwhile, the Globe gives frequent coverage to the gleaming towers of the Seaport, where, as the 2017 Spotlight series reported, just three residential mortgages were granted to black buyers in the last decade.
Cruz Companies, over the past 10 years, has completed nearly 90 percent of the Residences at Harvard Commons development, a diverse community of 54 market-rate single-family homes located on a portion of the former Boston State Hospital site in Dorchester. Many Globe readers probably hadn’t heard of this development until an unfortunate article appeared on the front page this week (“Bad lawn leaves builder, buyer with rocky relations,” Oct. 21) outlining a homeowner complaint that we were already in the process of addressing.
If the Globe wants to be part of the solution to issues raised in its Spotlight series, it should look for more positive stories to tell in covering the black developer community and the neighborhoods of color we serve.
John B. Cruz III
President and CEO
Cruz Companies
Roxbury