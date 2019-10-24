Re “We can’t incarcerate our way to recovery” (Readers’ Forum, Oct. 19): In response to a recent op-ed on civil commitment for people with substance use disorder, one reader wrote that this condition “requires an almost unfathomable quantity of compassion, patience, and belief in the ability to overcome trauma.” In fact, according to an analyst for the Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Abuse Services, the average number of relapses among those who reapplied for care is 11. If people are on probation during a relapse, it has been customary to place them in prison for breaching a condition of probation (“Probation bill would prioritize treatment,” Metro, Oct. 23). Most women in this position are single mothers, and the impact on their children is devastating. In contrast, women-centered residential and nonresidential treatment programs use relapses as opportunities for learning and provide women with tools to recognize and address the triggers.

Another letter discussed trauma and the shame associated with it. Again, this affects women disproportionately. Almost three-quarters of women with substance use disorders have experienced one or more types of psychological, physical, and sexual trauma and associated symptoms of PTSD.