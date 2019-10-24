Besides being mispronounced by some TV fast talkers, “quid pro quo” also has been misapplied in describing the current malfeasance in our nation’s relationship with Ukraine (“Quid pro quo: Let the Latin lesson begin,” Page A1, Oct. 24).

“Quid pro quo” fits best the outcome of a give and take between two parties, either of whom has a realistic option of walking away from the deal. A mobster reminding the owners of a mom-and-pop store that their “protection insurance” premium is overdue, for example, does not lend itself to the concept.

On the street, the latter situation is aptly called a shakedown. Let’s start using that word to describe what just went on between the strongest, richest nation in the world and a small, new, struggling democracy fighting for its very life against Russian-backed paramilitary forces.