Numerous Pioneer Institute studies underscore consumers’ difficulties and frustration when trying to obtain prices — especially from providers. Pioneer’s work also demonstrates the slow adoption of insurers’ cost estimator tools for their customers.

The article “Tools to help patients save money are little-used” (Business, Oct. 18) presented a one-sided take on the issue in detailing a report from Attorney General Maura Healey’s office. The report’s finding that price transparency doesn’t lower health care costs was repeated without really examining ways to make health care prices more accessible.

To understand why these issues persist, Pioneer recently surveyed employees with health coverage on what they think of price transparency. More than 70 percent want to know the price of health care before paying for it. Unfortunately, they don’t know how to get straightforward answers.

They want cash incentives to shop for high-value/lower-cost providers, phone apps with price information, insurer notifications about lower-priced providers, and much more. They trust their doctors and insurers to present the straight scoop about prices.

We welcome the attorney general to the debate, but the voices of patients deserve a hearing, too — more than the conclusions of elected officials. Patients are saying that they care about transparency. They want employers, insurers, providers, and government to improve access to prices, and they want incentives to spend health care dollars wisely.

In any open economy, there is virtue in price transparency. That is doubly true when powerful institutions seek to protect their market power.

Barbara Anthony

Senior fellow in health care

Pioneer Institute

Boston

The writer is a former Massachusetts undersecretary of consumer affairs and business regulation.

Baker’s backing of midlevel dental providers is a boost for prevention

I applaud Governor Baker’s proposed improvements in health care delivery (“Baker calls for sweeping change on health care,” front page, Oct. 19). The key to long-term health is prevention, and that is the basis of dental hygiene theory. That is why I was happy to see that the creation of a new type of dental provider was one of the highlights of the governor’s proposal.

Midlevel dental provider legislation, in various iterations, has been supported by the Massachusetts Dental Hygienists Association for several years, and has yet to be passed. Entrenched stakeholders oppose this measure for unfounded reasons. Models of dental therapist systems are now functioning or approved in 18 states, but Massachusetts lags behind.

The dental therapist would provide essential preventive care to help people maintain healthy teeth, and would help people avoid expensive emergency room visits or extensive dental restorative procedures. Dentists will always be needed; dental therapists would provide the prevention model that the governor envisions.

I hope the Legislature acts promptly to pass a dental therapist bill that truly promotes oral health in all communities without restrictions on payment to hygienists or access to patients.

Jeanne M. Chambers

Norwood

The writer is an adjunct faculty member in the Regis College dental hygiene program.

We need to do more to break down health networks’ walls

Governor Baker’s proposed plan to limit surprise billing for emergency services is a good idea, but it will not solve the underlying problem. Hospitals, employers, and insurers together have created unrealistically narrow networks that have wreaked havoc on communities and doctors’ on-call schedules.

Imagine if a team of first responders were not allowed to help fight a fire in a neighboring town. That would be a public safety issue. Something similar is occurring all over the state, and nationwide, as doctors are being excluded or forced to choose a single system.

But doctors, and particularly specialists, are in short supply, and it is unwise and unsafe to allow networks to limit access. We need to remove barriers to care, not create them, by using technology to improve access to a wider range of doctors and by requiring price transparency.

Dr. Paula Muto

Andover

The writer is the founder and CEO of the technology platform Uberdoc, which promotes access and price transparency.

They’re making a bugbear of Medicare for All

I disagree with Scot Lehigh on almost every point about Medicare for All in his column “Senator Warren tries to fix her big policy problem” (Opinion, Oct. 23). He is correct that Elizabeth Warren should be explaining that, as Bernie “Sanders himself has acknowledged,” Medicare for All will be funded through taxes. These taxes, targeting the wealthy, would be offset by the savings of not paying for private insurance.

Lehigh also is correct that people hate being forced off private insurance. What he misses is the obvious reality that this happens daily to thousands. Changing jobs, divorce, turning 26, and leaving school are all situations that can throw someone off their plan. Medicare for All would eliminate this problem. A person could never lose coverage. The value of this is incalculable.

Of course the Republicans will run attack ads screaming about taxes; they always do. Let them. It won’t work when the benefits of this plan are clearly explained. Lehigh insists that voters don’t do well with complexity; Medicare for All is simple: You pay your taxes, you go to the doctor. Saying this is too “complex” is demeaning.

As Lehigh notes, 51 percent of Americans already support Medicare for All, even given the mischaracterizations published about it. Imagine how many more would back it if it were explained honestly.

Andrew Cohen

Brookline

Under universal plan, we can expect long wait times

There has been much talk about health care during the presidential campaign (“Warren quiet on health plan specifics,” Page A1, Oct. 17). Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have proposed Medicare for All as a right, with no premiums, deductibles, or copayments. No one has mentioned one obvious outcome from such a system. Health care is a service. If the price of seeking that service became effectively zero, the demand for services would skyrocket. Our existing health care industry would not be able to handle a large influx of additional patients demanding service. The result would be long wait times to see a physician or have a procedure performed. I believe that voters, especially existing Medicare recipients, should be made aware of this.

Doug Oldfield

Westford