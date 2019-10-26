In “Democrats should steer to the center” (letters, 10/21) Paul W. Henry warns, “Before the Democrats travel too far down the socialist path, they should recognize that a majority of the electorate are centrists.” He then praises Presidents Kennedy, Clinton, and Obama, but doesn’t note that at times all three were smeared as socialists.

The word “socialist” is a cudgel conservatives have long used to batter people seeking equity and social justice. It has been used to attack those who support unions, environmentalism, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public education, food stamps, universal health care, affordable higher education, etc. The term ignores so-called corporate socialists and country club socialists who redistribute wealth and judicial advantage upward and extract value out of America’s common property of air, water, and public lands, exploiting and polluting them.