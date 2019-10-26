Re “Rethinking Boston’s urban renewal” (Ideas, Oct. 20): It would be gratifying to hear that Edward Logue grew and became a better person over time as he learned from his mistakes overseeing urban renewal in New Haven and Boston if these lessons hadn’t come at the expense of the misery of thousands of people, mostly powerless blacks and Hispanics, who bore the brunt of his errors. In both cities, the agencies he managed lied to people as they were displaced, and these people saw their hopes for better communities dashed.

Logue does represent postwar liberalism, the kind that led the United States into Vietnam and destroyed our faith in government. Fortunately, neighborhoods learned how to fight his kind of rule by force. Unfortunately, communities still need to ease the impacts of his disastrous policies.