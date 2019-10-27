I found it amusing to read how America’s wealthiest universities are now grappling with the impact of (gulp!) taxes (“Tax bill comes due for elite colleges,” Page A1, Oct. 25). They have already learned to lobby Congress for relief and hire accountants to avoid as much of the tax as possible. Sounds downright corporate.

Harvard’s tax “burden” represents a little over one-tenth of 1 percent of its endowment, a deal many corporations and individuals would be delighted with.

One can only imagine the howls of indignation from across the Charles were Senator (and professor) Warren’s proposed 2 percent wealth tax to be imposed.