A poll conducted by CNN/ORC in October 2015 found that in a hypothetical contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Clinton would receive 50 percent of the vote, while Trump would receive 45 percent. The poll had a 3 percent margin of error.

Given those numbers, it is puzzling as to why the media continue to look at the polling data of a hypothetical matchup between Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Trump. The recent Real Clear Politics average gives Warren an edge almost identical to the one Clinton enjoyed four years ago.

Pundits and Warren supporters point to this statistic as proof that, while far to the left, the Massachusetts senator polls favorably against the president in a general election. They’re forgetting all the faulty polling leading up to Trump’s surprise victory in 2016.