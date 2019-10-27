A poll conducted by CNN/ORC in October 2015 found that in a hypothetical contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Clinton would receive 50 percent of the vote, while Trump would receive 45 percent. The poll had a 3 percent margin of error.
Given those numbers, it is puzzling as to why the media continue to look at the polling data of a hypothetical matchup between Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Trump. The recent Real Clear Politics average gives Warren an edge almost identical to the one Clinton enjoyed four years ago.
Pundits and Warren supporters point to this statistic as proof that, while far to the left, the Massachusetts senator polls favorably against the president in a general election. They’re forgetting all the faulty polling leading up to Trump’s surprise victory in 2016.
The hidden Trump vote was real then, and it does not take much imagination to think that it is even more real today. If it was socially unpopular to support Trump in 2016, it is even more so now. This skews polling even further.
Predicting that Warren will fare better against Trump than Clinton did is an obvious case of overlooking history. Many, including me, believe that an extreme candidate like Warren will only fuel Trump’s supporters, with unpopular plans such as eliminating private health insurance and raising taxes on middle-class Americans. There remains a case for the moderates in this election, and Democratic candidates such as Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar provide a compelling, energetic, and unifying alternative to the divisiveness of Trump.
Chase Schaub
Charlestown