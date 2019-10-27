Re “Milking it for all it’s worth: An everyday carton finds eternal life at MIT dorm” (Page A1, Oct. 25): It was nice to be able to laugh at more than just the comics in Friday’s edition. I was intrigued at the start of the article, wondering what on earth our esteemed MIT students had discovered or invented now. My intrigue soon turned to out-and-out laughter as I read about how “the Milk” applied for admission to the school in 2014. It just goes to show you that some serious engineers can still amuse us. Keep at it, MIT, and continue to discover, invent, and amuse.

Elaine Schneider