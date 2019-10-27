It was calculated and disastrous. Who benefits the most from this betrayal of our country’s pledge to protect our allies and our national security?

Re “A misstep or a calamity for credibility — an assessment of Trump’s Syria pullback” by Zoe Greenberg (Page A1, Oct. 21): This was no random, impulsive act by an ill-informed president, as some would suggest. The president made the same move in December and was stopped only by the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and public outrage. So he waited, and did it again 10 months later under cover of darkness.

As Nancy Pelosi said, “All roads . . . lead to Putin.” Vladimir Putin becomes the power broker as we leave the region with a leadership vacuum and we leave our Kurdish allies to strike a deal wherever they can find one in order to survive.

I hope that someday we identify the smoking gun that links our president to Putin. I’d be looking in his tax returns, since that is his most closely guarded secret.

Susan Shelton

Falmouth

We’ve given Russia an opening to expand its influence

The news coverage in just one day last week included testimony from the top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, that the action of the president in holding up aid to Ukraine threatened to thwart Europe’s goal of becoming “whole, free, democratic, and at peace,” and reports on the agreement between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, which gave stategic advantage in the Mideast to Putin. The expansion of Russian influence in Syria is at the expense of the United States and its Kurdish former allies.

Two notable giveaways in one day to Putin and the authoritarian power he wields.

Is this what the country voted for?

William S. Wasserman

Ipswich