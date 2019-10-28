In his letter “Under universal plan, we can expect long wait times” (Oct. 26), Doug Oldfield seems to believe that people are anxious to go to the doctor or hospital, and if the price is “effectively zero,” they’ll go whether they need to or not. Nobody wants medical care — they want to be able to afford it if they need it.

Today, many people defer needed medical care because of the price, often incurring more cost because of a worsening condition.

Does Oldfield really believe that healthy people would avail themselves of health care services simply because they’re free?