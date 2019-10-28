The current state law gives insufficient time to certify the primary election results before general election absentee ballots must be mailed out. Insurgent candidates, who want as much time as possible to reach out to new voters, cry that they need for us to continue having the latest primary date in the nation.

Massachusetts has no choice but to move the primary back. Indeed, the proposed 2020 date of Sept. 1 may not be early enough. The issue facing the state is the Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment (MOVE) Act, which requires absentee ballots to be mailed to military and civilian overseas voters no later than 45 days before an election. If there is any delay in certifying the primary results — in 2018 it took 13 days to settle the Democratic primary in the Third Congressional District through a recount — Massachusetts will be out of compliance, risking the disfranchisement of thousands of military and civilian voters.

Sept. 1 makes sense as a stopgap, but the state should consider a permanent fix that pushes the primary date back even further. Other pending reform proposals will put increasing pressure on our primary date. For instance, risk-limiting audits, a post-election process that can protect against election tampering, and currently a hot reform topic in election administration, take days, if not weeks, to complete. If Massachusetts is ever to step up to a reform like that, it is going to need much more than four days to finish up a primary and get on to the general election.

Charles Stewart III

Cambridge

The writer, a professor of political science at MIT, is director of the MIT Election Data and Science Lab and codirector of the Caltech/MIT Voting Technology Project.

What difference does it make — we’re still talking blue Massachusetts

The primary needs to happen when it can meet all of the deadlines. I think that a week before or a week after Labor Day will hardly make a difference. By then we’ll all be sick of the campaign.

To say that the day before Labor Day is when people stop vacationing is disingenuous. First, many people hardly take a vacation anymore. That gives a hint of the privilege the candidates live with. Second, school starts prior to Labor Day in many communities, as do many college calendars.

Challengers want the campaign to last as long as possible, and incumbents want it as short as possible. It can’t be both.

Either way, in this year’s Senate primary, the choice is the young, white very liberal man; the older but still younger-than-the-incumbent, white very liberal woman; or the old, white very liberal man. Choose your flavor and you still get very liberal.

I see a torturous campaign. I can’t wait for the end already.

Dave Pill

Pittsfield