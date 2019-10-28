Re “In N.H., Warren relishes ‘freaked out’ billionaires” (Metro, Oct. 25): Any candidate who supports using the federal tax code as a punitive measure to win over a large number of voters who are unlikely to be affected by that measure reveals a lack of imagination and policy experience. It’s too easy to propose multitrillion-dollar social programs as an antidote for our capitalism-based economy and then say the rich will pay for it. There will never be enough billionaires to fund Senator Elizabeth Warren’s domestic policy agenda. And after getting dinged once by a wealth tax, you can be sure that they will structure their wealth in such a way that it will not happen twice.

As it is, taxpayers are required to file an income statement with the federal government in the form of a tax return. If a wealth tax were to be implemented, taxpayers would also have to file a balance sheet. Does Warren have a plan for doubling or tripling the size of the IRS so that it can effectively authenticate and value trillions of dollars in privately held assets? My guess is that billionaires can afford better tax attorneys than the federal government can hire. ​​