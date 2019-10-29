On its face, the opinion is absurd. These huge development proposals are the biggest issues for voters in evaluating candidates in the November election. The city solicitor’s opinion is nothing more than a gag order that appears designed to protect incumbents from having to be put on the spot about these oversize proposals.

The Oct. 28 editorial “Newton candidates need to pipe up on housing” is excellent, and its points sorely needed to be made in this kind of public way. I was dumbfounded when I read last week about the Newton city solicitor issuing an opinion, without legal foundation (as the Globe editorial correctly points out), to the effect that candidates for City Council should not express their opinions about the large development projects that are working their way through the Newton review process.

As it happens, I had the chance to meet two incumbent councilors at the Newton farmers market last week and expressed my concern about the solicitor’s opinion. They both defended it. The conversation evolved into a discussion about the development proposals. When I pointed out that I thought the proposed Riverside development was much too large and would cause enormous traffic problems, they each argued against my points of concern. While they didn’t express how they would vote when the projects come before the full council, it seemed clear to me that they favor the Riverside proposal as is. And I now know how I will be voting next week.

Peter T. Robertson

Newton

City needs to make space for affordable housing

Your editorial about the Newton City Council race is right to expose the diffidence of political candidates, but this problem is not unique to Newton and lies deeper than the current municipal elections. Many municipalities preach affordable housing while not practicing it. This hypocrisy is especially brazen in the wealthy city of Newton. The mass exodus of middle-class people from Newton began long ago, and it will continue unless Newton Brahmins change their minds and allow city planners build a balanced human habitat.

Anatol Zukerman

Plymouth

The writer is a former resident of Newton.