Why is it that Governor Baker will not take decisive action on the State Police? How many years do we have to read reports that clearly indicate that change is desperately needed to reform the agency?

Rules need to be changed so that a new chief can be found — and not found in the current ranks. Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, the current head, may be a good person, trying to make change. But an insider who rose within the system is never going to be equipped to make the needed reforms.

Any new head of the State Police will have a huge job to accomplish that, as there will be great resistance from within. Cheating has been the norm. Lack of minority officers continues, despite federal discrimination lawsuits against the State Police and a recent ruling requiring the State Police to pay $1 million to cover the plaintiff’s lawyers (“Cited in bias suit, trooper still vets force’s recruits,” Page A1, Oct. 22).