I enjoyed reading Renée Loth’s commentary on President Trump’s plan to allow logging in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest and her reflections on the conservation ethic of Teddy Roosevelt (“Reducing nature to a commodity,” Opinion, Oct. 25).

Historians agree that Roosevelt, a friend and admirer of John Muir, revered the wilderness, even though his conception of nature was distinctly anthropocentric. The goal of the Progressives was benign technocratic oversight of the public lands for both aesthetic and utilitarian purposes.

After Roosevelt’s time, writers such as Aldo Leopold and Rachel Carson shifted environmental thinking to an ecological orientation that cast the human species as just another node in a vast network of interdependent living things.