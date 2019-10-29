I enjoyed reading Renée Loth’s commentary on President Trump’s plan to allow logging in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest and her reflections on the conservation ethic of Teddy Roosevelt (“Reducing nature to a commodity,” Opinion, Oct. 25).
Historians agree that Roosevelt, a friend and admirer of John Muir, revered the wilderness, even though his conception of nature was distinctly anthropocentric. The goal of the Progressives was benign technocratic oversight of the public lands for both aesthetic and utilitarian purposes.
After Roosevelt’s time, writers such as Aldo Leopold and Rachel Carson shifted environmental thinking to an ecological orientation that cast the human species as just another node in a vast network of interdependent living things.
Today, much of environmentalism is preoccupied with active damage control, that is, coping with the accumulated environmental degradation of the industrial era. That includes responding to the climate crisis and limiting the disruption of the natural ecological cycles that keep Earth in balance.
Setting aside Roosevelt’s imperialist and white-supremacist views, one can give him credit for his leadership in the conservation movement. Although his concept of nature is antiquated by modern standards, the fundamental virtue of preservation that he articulated remains relevant.
Frederick Hewett
Cambridge