One line caught my attention in the Oct. 29 article about a coalition of auto manufacturers joining the Trump administration to object to California’s tougher mileage standards for cars (“GM, others side with Trump in Calif. emissions battle,” Business). A spokesman for the coalition, John Bozzella, says, “We think the evidence supports a middle ground.”

If Bozzella’s house was on fire, I wonder whether he would turn on half the sprinklers.