The Senate would never convict President Trump on the basis of the Ukraine scandal alone. It would be easy for Trump loyalists to insist that a single blunder by a president inexperienced in foreign policy would not justify expelling him from office. This is why the articles of impeachment should itemize and emphasize the many ways in which Trump has abused his office, damaged the government, stooped to personal attacks, and lied, lied, lied. His true unfitness for the presidency is a long, shocking, and terrible story, of which the Ukraine affair is only one chapter.

Richard B. Davis