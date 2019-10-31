Atrius Health is pleased to see the Globe editorial board write in support of the governor’s legislative effort to invest in primary care and behavioral health (“Baker looks for health care revolution,” Oct. 27).

During last week’s Health Policy Commission cost trends hearing, we learned how mandatory investments in primary care in Rhode Island enabled better coordination of care; analytics to identify people before they get sicker; and a more accessible and affordable health care system. As a result, the Commonwealth Fund this year ranked Rhode Island as the most improved state for health care in the country.