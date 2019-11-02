Kerry Kennedy and Gloria Steinem’s Oct. 29 op-ed, “Stand with Iran’s women activists,” was well stated in its advocacy and concern over abuses of women’s human rights in Iran. More than 15 years ago, Azar Nafisi, in “Reading Lolita in Tehran,” illustrated the lack of equality for women under the restrictive regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have known of this problem for decades. In spite of this, we will always need to negotiate with this nation on an array of complicated international issues.

Republicans and Democrats alike have always interacted with the full range of international nation states. All these nations, including the United States, have deep flaws in their histories and the ongoing representation of what they claim as their national morality. Although it is reasonable and high-minded to say that we must “stand with human rights defenders,” we would be wise to recognize our own deep limitations as a nation in this regard.