Re “In Seaport, a bus beats a gondola” by Shirley Leung (Page A1, Nov. 1): While I do think that a circulator bus is a good idea, and also support the activation of the tracks between the Back Bay and the Seaport, I am disappointed that the gondola is off the table. While shuttle buses are less expensive, they still get caught in traffic. They also could get stuck in a snowstorm. The gondola would run, rain or shine, and in the snow. It could transport thousands of passengers an hour and be a tourist attraction to boot.

I hope the gondola will rise again as a proper longer-term solution to traffic congestion.