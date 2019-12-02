Sections
Choosing, Using, and Losing your health care: A policy first-aid kit
In a four-part weekly series, Globe Opinion offers a baseline assessment of health care as well as prescriptions for fixing the industry.
Choosing
It’s open enrollment season, that time of year when we must choose between an HMO and a PPO, a CDHP and HDHP, an FSA or HSA. If that has you feeling a little ill, you’re not alone.
Choosing a plan from the impossible health care maze
How one health care journalist chose his plan. Hint: it was tricky
Even HR struggles to keep up
Glossary
Dec. 9
Using
America’s health care system is chronically complicated — and some patients are being hit with “surprise billing.’’
Dec. 16
Losing
High health care costs are forcing Americans into medical bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the rate of the uninsured is on the rise.
Dec. 23
Prognosis
What the future of health care could be.