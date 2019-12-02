fb-pixel

Choosing, Using, and Losing your health care: A policy first-aid kit

In a four-part weekly series, Globe Opinion offers a baseline assessment of health care as well as prescriptions for fixing the industry.

Choosing

It’s open enrollment season, that time of year when we must choose between an HMO and a PPO, a CDHP and HDHP, an FSA or HSA. If that has you feeling a little ill, you’re not alone.
Choosing a plan from the impossible health care mazeHow one health care journalist chose his plan. Hint: it was trickyEven HR struggles to keep upGlossary
Dec. 9

Using

America’s health care system is chronically complicated — and some patients are being hit with “surprise billing.’’
Dec. 16

Losing

High health care costs are forcing Americans into medical bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the rate of the uninsured is on the rise.
Dec. 23

Prognosis

What the future of health care could be.