The Longevity Hub

The Boston Globe Opinion section and MIT's AgeLab present The Longevity Hub, an ongoing series seeking to spark Greater Boston's transformation into the Silicon Valley of aging.
Throughout the year, we'll bring you opinion pieces and live events highlighting the crucial factors necessary for turning Boston into a hotspot for new technology in response to our aging population.
It’s time to change how we think about aging. Boston can lead the way and become the Longevity Hub.
Joseph Coughlin and Luke Yoquinto

Boston: The Silicon Valley of longevity?

An older population can serve as the hub for a new kind of innovation cluster.
Letter: Before we celebrate longevity, we need better supports for those in need
Amy Schectman and Elise Selinger

Aging in community

With a supportive housing and senior care ecosystem and experienced leadership, Massachusetts can serve as a beacon for the nation.
Renee Lohman

Smaller is better

In the Green House model, residents live in houses of just 10 to 12 people, each with their own room and bathroom.
Gina Morrison and Susan McWhinney-Morse

Where will we live as we age?

What would it take for the City of Boston to prioritize policies designed to enable seniors to afford to remain in their own homes and communities?
Joseph Carella

Community-centered senior living works for seniors and communities

The objective of community-centered living is to integrate residents into the wider population and to welcome everyone into a life-enhancing assembly.
Marisa Morán Jahn and Rafi Segal

Architecture plays a key role in reimagining care solutions

A simple yet innovative concept combines stable housing, intergenerational care, social integration, and neighborhood revitalization.
Jean Accius

A living laboratory must close the equity and opportunity gaps

As the nation recovers from the pandemic, we need to ensure that everyone can live a longer, healthier, more productive life.
Letter: It’s taking a village movement to support seniors aging in place
Elizabeth Dugan

How Massachusetts can become a living laboratory for aging

Let’s measure what’s going on in cities and towns so we can identify how a community’s aging circumstances change over time.
Letter: A refreshing look down the road at 65+

How to build a living laboratory

Globe Op-Talk: Can Boston be the Silicon Valley of longevity?
Boston Globe contributing columnist Diane Hessan discusses how Boston can become a longevity hub with Joseph Coughlin and Luke Yoquinto of the MIT AgeLab.

