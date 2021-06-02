Gladiator
How can a Super Bowl starting lineman become a convicted murderer in only a few years? In a new investigation, The Boston Globe's Spotlight Team looks hard at the crisis facing football through the lens of Aaron Hernandez's life and terrible crimes. Brain injuries, toxic masculinity, willful ignorance, and more are examined, and newly uncovered documents, audio, and interviews are uncovered as the real story of what happened to Aaron Hernandez is revealed. - A Boston Globe Spotlight Series
Love Letters
Over nine years, Love Letters has pondered questions about dating, marriage, and more. Now as a podcast, it gets even more personal. Each season, columnist Meredith Goldstein poses a single, burning question about love and relationships and attempts to answer it through rich stories, interviews, and confessions from her own life. Season one finds Meredith exploring one of the hardest questions she gets asked: Is there a right way to get over a breakup?
Last Seen
On March 18, 1990, two people posing as police officers robbed Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum of 13 prized artworks. For 28 years, authorities have followed leads across the country, eying mafia members and even the museum's own guards. Despite a $10 million reward, the pieces remain missing. Listen as the Globe and WBUR re-examine this epic heist, digging up new details and chasing new shadows in the art world.
Season Ticket
When the game ends, the conversations begin. For a daily breakdown of all things Boston sports, Season Ticket—hosted by Globe sports columnist Chris Gasper—is your weekday stop for insightful commentary, insider information, and unfiltered conversations about your favorite teams, the issues of the day, and beyond. Produced in collaboration with WBUR.
