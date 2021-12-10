More recent climate stories
An interactive look into climate change
Data from the recent heat wave reveal troubling trends. These four charts show the damage inflicted
Accountability
Southwest Airlines commits $10 million to Yale University to support climate change initiatives
Kerry says other nations must do far more to address climate change
Climate Science
Study finds Atlantic hurricanes becoming more frequent, destructiveThe 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ended Tuesday, marking the close of the sixth consecutive above-average season. A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology published Thursday offers evidence that there is indeed a long-term trend toward increasing numbers of Atlantic hurricanes.
Opinion
A better future for heating your home
Politics and Policy
Kathleen Theoharides, Mass. secretary of energy and environmental affairs, sizes up state’s climate goals
How to
More Climate stories
Kathleen Theoharides, Mass. secretary of energy and environmental affairs, sizes up state’s climate goals
After attending last month’s climate summit in Glasgow, Kathleen Theoharides, the state’s secretary of energy and environmental affairs, returned home to find that crucial pillars of the Baker administration’s plan to address climate change had collapsed.
‘Don’t Look Up,’ a thinly veiled warning about climate change, premieres in New York City
The movie, filmed in Boston, is making a splash in the climate movement.
ENVIRONMENT
National Grid says not ‘more than 20 gallons’ of coal tar oil spilled in Seekonk River at Tidewater Landing site
On Dec. 1, weathered coal tar oil breached the booms at National Grid’s $400 million Tidewater Landing site in Pawtucket, marking the second spill in the last month at the site.
Can federal funds help Mass. kick fossil fuels?
Massachusetts is lagging behind on the big changes it needs to make quickly in order to meet its ambitious climate goals. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sent the message that help is on the way — despite logjams in Congress.
This weekend, Hawaii will get more snow than Boston
Parts of Hawaii could be blanketed in snow this weekend. That's not as uncommon as you might think.
ENVIRONMENT
Oil spill in Seekonk River linked to National Grid’s Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket
It’s unclear how much oil spilled into the water, but dead fish have washed up onshore and the river’s surface was slick with rainbow-tinted sheen.
Controversial plan for Oregon natural gas terminal abandoned
A Canadian energy company pulled out of a controversial natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal on the southern Oregon coast after failing to obtain all necessary state permits.
Shell to exit North Sea Cambo oil field project as uneconomic
Royal Dutch Shell Plc is putting its investment in a controversial North Sea oil field on hold because development of the project isn’t economically viable.