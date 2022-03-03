fb-pixel Skip to main content

38 big stories from 150 years of Boston Globe coverage

Lizzie Borden’s trial, WWII, busing, the Catholic Church scandal, and the Marathon bombing are just some of the historic events covered in the Globe’s pages in the 150 years since its inaugural issue.

Advice for staying safe in a pandemic from the 1918 Globe, plus more tips from the archives

A selection of how-to advice from pages of the paper past. Plus, see if you can answer these questions submitted to Ask the Globe.

How business and political power have changed in the city

A look back at when a group of businessmen pulled strings from “the Vault,” to the emerging power structure that’s becoming more representative of the citizens it serves.

A note from CEO Linda Henry and publisher John Henry

As we celebrate the Globe’s sesquicentennial, we have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our history and excitement for our future.

Globe 150th
Play this Boston Globe crossword puzzle from 1917
Can you complete this 104-year-old crossword?

150th AnniversaryPortrait of The Boston Globe as Atlas
Video of Boston's poet laureate celebrating the Globe's 150th birthday.

Latest Headlines in Globe 150

150th Anniversary
A newspaper boy holding papers and jumping in the air.

The people who keep the Globe going

A salute to the folks who have helped keep The Globe in operation for 150 years, from the press crew and delivery people to longtime subscribers. 2 hours ago

150th Anniversary
A photo of a mass of people celebrating and hugging outside the State House.

Five times the Globe’s editorial board was out in front on social issues

While the Globe reports the news, the editorial pages argue for ways to think about it. Here are just a few of the times opinion writers took stands on important issues.

150th Anniversary
blank crossword grid with pencil

Why readers like crossword puzzles

A message (plus a secret message) for crossword fans from the Globe’s longtime Sunday puzzlers.

150th Anniversary
A image of a light bulb on a background of blueprints.

19 business innovations with roots in Massachusetts

From the first long-distance phone call in 1877 to the COVID vaccine in 2021, we highlight 19 groundbreaking developments rooted in Massachusetts. Plus, a look at Monopoly.

150th Anniversary
Sepia tone photo of an old trolley being pulled by two horses. There's a man, possibly the conductor, standing in front of the trolley.

Recalling a century of gridlock, America’s first subway, and integrating a cycling club

Complaints about public transportation stretch back to the Globe’s beginnings in 1872.

A photo of a newspaper delivery boy on his bike with a copy of The Boston Globe in the front basket.

‘A newspaper lets everyone have their say’: Eileen McNamara on how her dad taught her about the news business

“What do you know and how do you know it?” my dad would ask. It is as good a question as any I ever heard posed in journalism school.

150th Anniversary

Share your memories

We’d like to hear what you’d put in your own news scrapbook.

Vehicles were stuck on Route 128 South on February 8, 1978, after the blizzard.

It’s New England, weather’s always been a big deal for us

See the front page that never made it to readers during the Blizzard of 1978. Plus, where those clever descriptions of the weather forecast on the front page come from.