Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar suspended two games for anti-gay slur

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games for yelling an anti-gay slur at an Atlanta Braves pitcher. The Blue Jays suspended Pillar without pay shortly after he apologized in a statement, saying he was ‘‘completely and utterly embarrassed’’ by the word he directed at Jason Motte. Pillar was angry at Motte for allegedly quick-pitching him to get a strikeout that ended the seventh inning in Atlanta’s 8-4 victory Wednesday night. Replays appeared to show Pillar using the slur as he shouted toward the mound. Toronto general manager Ross Atkins flew to Atlanta to apologize on behalf of the organization and announce the suspension . . . Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman broke his left wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Toronto's Aaron Loup Wednesday night, and the Atlanta star is expected to miss about 10 weeks. Freeman was hitting .341 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

Basketball

James, Harden lead All-NBA first team

LeBron James was named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston’s James Harden was the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season. Joining Harden and James on the first team were Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, and New Orleans’s Anthony Davis. Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were second-team choices, joined by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert, and Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. The third All-NBA team included Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Washington’s John Wall, and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan. Paul George and Gordon Hayward fell well short of making any of the three All-NBA teams, which means they will not be eligible to get the ‘‘supermax’’ extensions this summer . . . In the WNBA, Maya Moore scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half as Minnesota defeated the host New York Liberty, 90-71 . . . The UMass men’s team will add transfer Kieran Hayward, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Sydney. He played one season at LSU and will have to sit out the 2017-18 season.

Miscellany

Sharapova gets wild card into Wimbledon tuneup

Maria Sharapova was granted a wild card to play in the pre-Wimbledon tennis tournament in Birmingham, England, two days after she was rejected by the French Open because of her recent doping ban. Sharapova committed to the Aegon Classic for this year and next year in return for the wild card . . . Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic eased into the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in Rome. Nadal extended his winning streak to17 matches, sweeping past Jack Sock, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic defeated Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 6-4. On the women’s side, Venus Williams beat Johanna Konta, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Williams will take on defending champ Garbine Muguruza, who ousted Julia Gorges, 7-5, 6-4 . . . Pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will be out as the chair of Russia’s anti-doping agency by the end of the month, World Anti-Doping Agency officials announced at their meeting in Montreal. Isinbayeva’s appointment as the RUSADA chair was widely panned . . . The head of the Pyeongchang Olympics said the NHL isn’t being “greedy” preventing hockey stars going to the 2018 Winter Games and he is willing to be flexible to meet their demands. For the first time in 20 years, NHL players are set to miss out of competing at the Olympics. Organizing committee president Lee Hee-beom said, “We are ready to cooperate.”