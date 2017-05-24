Amesbury teenager is doing some heavy lifting

Graduation is just around the corner for the senior at Amesbury High, but not long after he doffs his cap and gown, English will be en route to Minsk, Belarus for the World Open, Sub-Junior, Junior and Master Classic Powerlifting Championships in June.

For 17-year-old James English, powerlifting is a hobby, but that has not stopped him from achieving tremendous heights in the sport.

The 5-foot-9-inch English ran track and field his first three years at Amesbury, but set that aside to focus on weightlifting his senior year. He holds the national sub-junior record for deadlifting, as well as the national sub-junior record for total weight lifted, in competitive powerlifting in his weight class, 163 pounds.

Powerlifting competitions, comprised of squats, bench presses, and deadlifts, decide a winner based on the total amount lifted. English said his personal bests are 455 pounds for squats, 350 pounds for bench presses, and 565 pounds for deadlifts. That’s heavy-duty lifting.

He works out at Hard Knocks Gym in Amesbury, which he described as an “old-style” facility adorned with signed posters featuring powerlifting stars who had trained there.

“Before I had my license, I would just walk there — in all seasons, snowing, raining, whatever,” he said. “I’m really privileged in that sense to go to this really old-style gym where I can grunt and be loud.”

As for a vigorous nutrition regimen, English says he sticks to the “see-food” diet. “I see food, I eat it,” he said with a laugh.

He also says he’ll supplement his workouts with “powerlifting accessories,” separate exercises that aim to improve overall strength outside of competitions.

“I know I’m primarily focused on powerlifting, but it’s nice to have a good physique [as a result],” he said. “It’s a nice benefit.”

English won his class at the national powerlifting in Atlanta in October, which automatically qualified him for the world competition. He was planning to go to Belarus on his own — before he qualified.

“I didn’t really say anything to my parents because I know it’s expensive,” he said. “But deep down I really wanted someone to come [with me] because I’m only 17, I’ve never navigated myself in another country on my own.”

He and his father plan to visit Portugal after the meet, “either to celebrate coming in first or celebrate coming in second.”

But English has aspirations beyond powerlifting. His goal is to be an aerospace engineer for SpaceX (headquarters are in California), a lofty goal he is confident he can achieve with hard work. But he doesn’t plan on giving up powerlifting anytime soon.

“I’m planning on keeping it as a lifelong hobby, or for however long I can sustain it,” he said. “Just shatter as many records as I can.’’