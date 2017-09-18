Point After: Monday, Sept. 18

By Rachel G. Bowers and Ben Volin, Globe Staff

NEW ORLEANS — After getting torched by Tom Brady in the AFC Championship game, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns commented this summer that his team needed to play better man-to-man defense, because that’s how teams are winning in today’s NFL.

It led to some chatter, mostly in the media, that playing man-to-man defense was the way to stop the Patriots’ offense.

As if it were that easy.

The Saints learned that lesson the hard way in the Patriots’ 36-20 win on Sunday.

“We were probably in a little bit more man coverage than we were zone from a week ago,” Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game. “This wasn’t as noticeable — obviously, there were some guys open.”

Yeah, just a few. Brady diagnosed and dissected the Saints’ man coverage to the tune of 447 passing yards and three touchdowns in the comfortable win.

The NFL is still all about schemes and matchups, and the Patriots found the favorable ones against the Saints, even with a hobbled offense that suffered several more injuries throughout the game.

Read Ben Volin’s full On Football column here.

PATRIOTS LINK IT UP: Rob Gronkowski was back to his old self — catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown — until he was hit with another injury.

■ Coach Bill Belichick has no update on Gronkowski’s groin injury.

■ Other than Gronkowski, here are the Patriots who exited the game against the Saints: Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs), receiver Phillip Dorsett (knee), and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin).

■ Observations from a big and easy Patriots’ win.

■ Right from the start, the Saints’ defense was all out of sorts.

■ Dan Shaughnessy: The Superdome was again the scene of a Brady success story.

■ Chad Finn: This was a satisfying and reassuring victory by the Patriots.

■ Instant Analysis: This Patriots’ offense showed how dynamic it is. Then the injuries piled up.

■ Tom Brady always wins. Even against the refs.

■ Brady now has 52 career games with three or more touchdown passes and 0 interceptions. Peyton Manning previously held the league record with 51.

■ Maybe Brady really does have all the answers.

■ How important is Gronk to the Patriots offense?

MAKE YOUR READS: Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones leaned on his mentor, McGrue Booker, to get him through a rare disease diagnosis that literally crippled him during his junior year of high school. Now, he’s helping a 16-year-old boy with leukemia the way Booker helped him.

■ Todd Marinovich, football’s cautionary tale, is playing again at 48.

■ Marlin Briscoe carved a path for black quarterbacks to follow.

■ Safest bet in sports: Men complaining about a female announcer’s voice.

■ Stadium food, meet fine dining.

■ The NFL is being squeezed by boycotts from both sides over anthem protests. There’s no easy fix for a league with a majority of black players and a mostly white audience.

■ Ed Oliver’s bond with Houston is stronger than ever.

■ So, Le’Veon Bell walks into a Dairy Queen . . .

■ The making of Kareem Hunt, from his first Pee Wee game to the NFL’s newest star.

■ 49ers coordinator Robert Saleh paves way for Arab Americans in the NFL.

■ Deep Six: Jemele Hill and the fight for the future of ESPN.

■ ESPN can’t win in Trump’s rowdy America.

■ Tony Romo calls it like he sees it, way ahead of the rest of us.

■ The NFL wants to speed up games. It did just that in Week 1.

■ A guide to pretending to do things after scoring a touchdown.

■ The case against a decline in NFL quality of play — and for Colin Kaepernick.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: ESPN reported that Jerry Jones has been impeding Roger Goodell’s contract negotiations.

But Jones disagreed with that report.

“All of that is without any substance at all,” Jones said Sunday. “The exercise of looking at and extending our commissioner’s contract is one that we keep really in tight.

“I could understand why ironically we’ve got the [Ezekiel Elliott] issue at the same time that we’re looking at extending Roger’s contract, that he made the ruling. I see that. But every day I deal with conflicts of interest, and the commissioner deals with it every day. You just have to get used to that.

“The main thing is I’ve always supported Roger Goodell, and I’m one of his biggest supporters.”

■ Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Sunday Jones was not holding up the negotiations.

“The committee, including Jerry, is really in a good place,” Blank told USA Today. “I told that to the Commissioner tonight and I sent a note to the committee earlier.

“We’re working within the structure of what the ownership wanted us to do. Sometimes, it takes a little bit of time, it’s a little bit of a complexity. It’s an important contract for the league, it’s an important contract for the commissioner. Jerry’s been positive, as have all the owners on the committee. It takes time to work through some issues, questions and things of that nature. But we’re in a good place.”

■ A judge denied the NFL’s emergency stay request in the Ezekiel Elliott case. Now, the case goes to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, as the league has already filed an appeal.

■ The biggest worry for every NFL team now.

■ NFL scouts weigh in on Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson’s starting debut.

■ The Texans’ defense is regaining its form just in time for the Patriots.

■ The Chargers and Dolphins had to share a tunnel at the StubHub Center, and things got chippy going to the locker rooms at halftime. Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker explained why they weren’t buying Jahleel Addae’s apology.

■ Here is a Twitter thread from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times on the atmosphere at the StubHub Center.

■ How a “dirty” hit, a shoving match, and four kicks allowed the Dolphins to escape LA as winners.

■ Credit the Bills’ defense for making Cam Newton not look much better than Josh McCown. But it wasn’t enough.

■ Newton faces a “new normal” and it’s been difficult even as the Panthers win.

■ The Jets gave up 45 points to the Raiders. Todd Bowles and his players talked about “progress shown” afterward.

■ Marshawn Lynch’s homecoming was everything you hoped and more. He danced on the sideline during a timeout — which the crowd loved, and the Jets did not — asked the second- and third-string backs to run out with him when he was introduced, and scored his first touchdown as a Raider.

■ “We were getting ready to go out and he was like, ‘You and D-Wash [DeAndre Washington], I want y’all to come out with me,’” Jalen Richard said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s cool if they say it’s cool.’ He was like, ‘Man, it don’t matter what they say. Y’all boys coming out with me.’”

■ Hunt, the rookie running back, scampered for 53- and 2-yard touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Eagles. Hunt became the fourth player in league history to score at least five touchdowns in his first two career games, joining Dutch Sternaman (Decatur Staleys, six TDs in 1920), Billy Sims (Lions in 1980), and Jahvid Best (Lions in 2010), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

■ JuJu Smith-Schuster scored his first career touchdown in the Steelers’ 26-9 win over the Vikings. Smith-Schuster, 20, became the youngest player to score a touchdown since the Bears’ Andy Livingston did it in 1964, according to Elias.

■ When T.J. Watt left the game with a “minor” injury, backup James Harrison stayed on the sidelines.

■ Dak Prescott finally got a dose of NFL reality in the Cowboys’ blowout loss.

■ Elliott is the fourth defending rushing champion in the last four decades to be held to less than a yard per carry in a game, according to Elias. The others? Christian Okoye against New England in 1990 (11 carries, 5 yards), Chris Johnson against Houston in 2010 (7 carries, 5 yards), and DeMarco Murray against Dallas in 2015 (13 carries, 2 yards).

■ The Broncos’ passing attack shredded a Cowboys’ secondary hampered by injury.

■ How bad was Dallas’s defense in Denver? Let Sean Lee, frozen in his chair, explain.

■ The Falcons, who beat the Packers Sunday night, are the fourth team since 2000 to open a season with two wins following a Super Bowl loss. They join the 2006 Seahawks, the 2008 Patriots, and the 2014 Broncos to reach that mark. They seem to have exorcised their demons, and they showed why they might be a better Super Bowl contender.

■ Aaron Rodgers reached 300 career touchdown passes in 4,742 attempts, surpassing Peyton Manning’s previous record by 564 attempts.

■ It isn’t time for the Packers to hit the panic button . . . yet.

■ Jacoby Brissett, the former Patriot, started for the Colts against the Cardinals, his third-career start, but Indy lost in overtime when Brissett threw an interception to set up Arizona’s game-winning field goal. It was his first career interception, coming on his 95th pass attempt. Active quarterbacks to start their career with longer passing streaks without an interception: Prescott (167), Brady (162), Carson Wentz (134), and Case Keenum (105), according to Elias. Brissett finished 20-of-37 passing (a 54.05 completion percentage), 216 yards, the interception, a 60.2 passer rating, and was sacked four times.

“Brissett gave the Colts a chance even when so many of his teammates did their darnedest to undermine the team’s efforts with penalties, mistakes and questionable effort,” the Indy Star’s Stephen Holder wrote.

■ Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas on Sunday played his 10,000th consecutive snap. He said he was humbled by the response and congratulations he received, but is ready to move on.

“So it’s been a difficult week having that spotlight on me and I’m happy to move beyond that and hopefully sneak into the shadows for the rest of the season,” he said.

■ Rams running back Todd Gurley hurdled a defender — again — and then scored a touchdown. He looks like an NFL star again.

■ The truth about Jared Goff.

■ A win over the 49ers can’t mask the fact that these Seahawks are in big trouble.

■ This is the 49ers’ drive chart this season.

