Menu
Sports

Trump spent the weekend tweeting color commentary on anthem protests

The Boston Globe
President Donald Trump.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump.

By Brian J. White Globe Staff 

President Trump kicked off what has turned into four days, so far, of sports commentary on Friday when he profanely mused during a rally in Alabama that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the pregame national anthem in protest of police brutality against black people.

At the rally, Trump had advice for NFL team owners when it came to those players: “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired. He’s fired!”

Advertisement

Trump’s message did not go over well with NFL owners or players, sparking defiant reactions online and on the field. Even his friends on the New England Patriots, owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady, denounced Trump’s comments.

Trump did not let the criticism pass quietly, filling his Twitter feed with commentary on the anthem protests, as well as rescinding an invitation to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to visit the White House, and touting the Pittsburgh Penguins’ planned visit.

Loading comments...
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.