A couple of them can’t buy a beer in Boston and all of them get carded regularly. Renting a car can be a hassle because — according to their birth certificates — they are high risk. None of them needs to shave every day and they listen to their parents. A lot.

Three are American-born, one hails from Canada, one from the Czech Republic, and another from the Dominican Republic.

They are David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, and Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, and Rafael Devers of the Red Sox. They represent the greatest collection of 21-and-under talents ever to play simultaneously for any North American sports city. They are the Boston sports baby boomers of 2018; prodigies almost on a par with Mozart, Bobby Fischer, and Mark Zuckerberg.

OK, that’s hyperbole, but there has never been anything like it in any professional sports town. The Bruins and Celtics have advanced to the second rounds of their respective playoff series and the Red Sox are in first place in the American League East and all three Boston teams are getting top-shelf performances from kids born since May 1996.

Our Hub Millennials and Post Millennials are killing it on the ice, the hardwood, and the diamond.

Let’s take a look at Saturday’s action for a nice sample. In the afternoon in Tampa, Pastrnak recorded four assists in the Bruins’ 6-2 Game 1 conference semifinal victory over the Lightning. McAvoy had two assists in the same game and has logged more minutes than almost anyone on the team in these playoffs. DeBrusk, the Bruins’ surprise star in the first round against Toronto, scored his sixth goal of the playoffs in Game 1.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Rafael Devers has four homers and 20 RBIs through 25 games.

Just after the Bruins game ended, Devers hit his fourth home run of the season in a three-hit, two-RBI afternoon against the Rays at Fenway. Minutes after the Sox game ended, the Celtics took the floor in Game 7 against the Bucks at the Garden and Tatum led all scorers with 9 first-quarter points as the Celtics bolted to a 13-point lead. Brown, who had two 30-point games in the series, sat out the second half with a hamstring injury, but Tatum’s 20 points and six rebounds helped the Celtics to a Game 7 win.

Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Brown, and Devers are 21 years old. McAvoy and Tatum are 20. All were born between May 25, 1996 (Pastrnak) and March 3, 1998 (Tatum). Devers and Brown were born on the same day, Oct. 24, 1996.

There is no precedent for this. Baseball and hockey have always featured a few teen angels and 20-year-old stars, but never this many in the same city at the same time. And in the playoffs to boot. Nineteen-year-old rookie Tony Conigliaro hit 24 home runs for the rancid Red Sox in 1964, but never played in a postseason game. Bobby Orr broke into the NHL with the Bruins when he was 18 and played four playoff games as a 20-year-old in 1968. Until fairly recently, the NBA featured players who toiled for four college seasons before turning professional. Larry Bird and Bill Russell both turned 22 before playing their first NBA games.

Now the kids are all right in Boston.

Devers was rushed to the majors last summer, playing only nine games at Triple A. Nobody told him he was supposed to be intimidated by big league pitching. In August he did the impossible, hitting a 102.8-mile-per-hour Aroldis Chapman fastball for an opposite-field homer on a Sunday night ESPN game. In the 2017 playoffs, the 20-year-old Devers batted .364 with two homers against the eventual world champion Astros.

Brown has already played 24 postseason games and two Game 7s. A hamstring injury limited his participation Saturday, but Tatum was able to pick up the slack for his bookend brother.

The sensational Bruins trio is playoff-tested and looks ready for a run at the Stanley Cup. DeBrusk scored Boston’s go-ahead goal with a spectacular bull rush against Toronto in last Wednesday’s Game 7 win. Pastrnak has scored a whopping 17 points (tied for best in the NHL) in eight playoff games. McAvoy is logging big minutes in the third playoff series of his young career.

Rick Bowmer/AP Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have sparked the Celtics this postseason.

Each young star had a different (quick) path to the big time. DeBrusk is the son of an NHL lifer, Louie DeBrusk, who once duked it out with Zdeno Chara, who today pairs with McAvoy as the Bruins’ top blue-line duo. Tatum grew up in St. Louis, but spent a lot of times in gyms following his dad, who played Division 1 college ball. Devers is one of nine children from a middle-class family in the Dominican Republic, and signed a professional baseball contract when he was 16. Pastrnak recently told us he doesn’t put much tape on his stick blades because tape was scarce when he was growing up in the Czech Republic.

DeBrusk grew up in Edmonton and was drafted by the Bruins when he was 18. McAvoy played at Boston University, Brown at Cal, Tatum at Duke. Pastrnak is fluent in two languages. The Spanish-speaking Devers still makes use of a translator in the Red Sox clubhouse.

All six of them will be back at work Monday. DeBrusk, Pastrnak, and McAvoy are in Tampa for Game 2 against the Lightning. Tatum and Brown are at the Garden for Game 1 against the Sixers. Devers is expected to be back at third base when the Red Sox play the Royals at Fenway.

Just another day in the spring of 2018, when every day is Game On for Boston sports’ baby boomers.