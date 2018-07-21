Martin Truex Jr. hopes to stay in high gear at Foxwoods 301

Martin Truex Jr. looks out from the garage during Saturday’s practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire International Speedway.

LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. has won four races this season. He is one of the leading contenders to win his second NASCAR Cup Series title in a row.

However, his team received some unfortunate news this week: Top sponsor 5-Hour Energy is getting out of the NASCAR business after this season. Furniture Row Racing will be without a sponsor for the No. 78 Toyota. A major backer can be difficult to replace. Without big-money funding, a team’s competitive level can suffer. It can mean fewer dollars for equipment and personnel.

“Kind of puts us in a tough spot,” Truex acknowledged.

Advertisement

But Truex is in no danger of going without a ride. If he keeps driving like this, someone will cut a check soon.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts in your inbox: Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

The 38-year-old from Mayetta, N.J., will start Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 at the 1.058-mile oval (1 p.m., NBCSN) from the front row, a week after winning in Kentucky. He’s trying to seal the deal in Loudon, after leading 661 laps in 24 races here without a win. He’s also hoping to help extend the recent dominance of the so-called Big Three. Together, Truex, Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick have taken 14 of this year’s 19 big-league runs.

“I’m surprised by it,” said Joey Logano, one of the four other Cup drivers with a win. “We haven’t seen this in a long time to where three cars are that dominant.”

With seven races to go (including Sunday) before the playoffs begin Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, Busch leads playoff standings. He will start third. Harvick will be 14th.

The only drivers to lock up playoff spots are the aforementioned trio, Clint Bowyer (two wins), Logano, Austin Dillon, and Erik Jones (one each).

Advertisement

That leaves a host of capable drivers still looking for their first wins. Pole sitter Kurt Busch would love to send the No. 41 Ford across the finish line first. Denny Hamlin (starting fourth), Ryan Blaney (fifth) and Brad Keselowski (sixth) hope to beat him there. Keselowski, Logano’s Penske teammate, was hot Saturday, finishing second in the Xfinity Series race, the Lakes Region 200.

Other good bets include Logano, the fan favorite (Middletown, Conn.) who has two wins here, and Hamlin, who won for the third time here last July and revealed his fear of lobster. Hamlin, from Virginia, was presented with a 22-pound mammoth crustacean serving as the trophy. He was clearly bothered as he held it. He would consider reliving the experience.

“This last month has been probably one of the toughest in my 14 years,” said Hamlin, who has finished higher than 10th in one of his last six outings. “It’s just been really bad results. Not that we’ve necessarily run bad or had bad speed, just terrible results, but, you know, luckily for us they’re letting 16 guys in – not 10. You can kind of be mediocre and still kind of make it in to the playoffs, so our job is to get good right now.”

Blaney was runner-up last week at Kentucky. Kyle Larson, seeded 20th, has three second-place finishes at NHMS, including last year.

Qualifying eighth was a great sign for Alex Bowman, desperate to make up ground in the championship standings after crashing in Stage 2 last week in Kentucky. Bowman entered that race 16th in the playoff standings, and after his DNF, he was nine points ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the final spot.

Advertisement

“Really good for me,” said Bowman, who felt his No. 88 Hendrick Chevy was a bit short of expectation during practice. “To come here and qualify a solid Top 10 means the car is probably a whole lot better than that.”

If someone has the stuff to cement their playoff position in Race No. 20, he may not want to wait.

The weather at Loudon was picture-perfect for several days, but was expected to take a turn late Saturday. Because of the threat of rain, NASCAR moved the start of the race up an hour, to 1 p.m. AccuWeather forecasts an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday, with a 50 percent chance after 3 p.m. The race must complete two of three stages to count, which would be Lap 150.

The “Magic Mile” is the flattest track on the circuit, and has earned a rep as a track where passes happen as often as Storrow Drive at rush hour. Position lost is difficult to regain. That can lend a conveyor belt-like feel to the proceedings.

Hoping to encourage bolder moves, track and NASCAR officials decided to add a resin traction compound to let drivers take a lower lane into the corners. It made for some exciting action in Saturday’s races, with cars going three-wide on the straightaways and slicing through the bottom of the track.

If fans get that, a surprise winner and decent weather, consider the weekend will be a roaring success.