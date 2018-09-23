Kenny Golladay (19) is pulled down by Stephon Gilmore (24) at the goal line in the second quarter. The play was ruled a touchdown after a challenge by Matt Patricia.

The Patriots take on the Lions in prime time for their Week 3 matchup. Here is the latest from Detroit:

Third quarter

Lions 13, Patriots 10 (10:03): Tom Brady hit James White for a 10-yard touchdown. It capped a seven-play, 52-yard drive that began after Bentley’s interception of Stafford.

Gorgeous throw by Brady to James White, who made a contested catch. Patriots down by a FG, 10:03 left in Q3. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 24, 2018

Lions 13, Patriots 3 (13:34): Rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley intercepted Matthew Stafford and the Patriots’ offense took over at their own 48-yard line.

Cyrus Jones (41) was in at safety on that INT. Playing in Chung's role pic.twitter.com/Zzg16Mz68W — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Lions get the ball to start the 3Q. Let's see if the Patriots can actually force a punt — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Halftime

The Lions took a 13-3 lead into the break. A few stats:

Total yards: NE 70, DET 231

Plays: NE 19, DET 38

Yards per play: NE 3.7, DET 6.1

First downs: NE 3, DET 17

Third down: NE 1-5, DET 3-5

Penalties: NE 2-10, DET 2-20

Tom Brady: 7-11, 55 yards, 76.0 rating

Matthew Stafford: 18-23, 150 yards, TD, 108.3 rating

The Lions dominated the time-of-possession battle, keeping the ball for 21 minutes, 26 seconds. The Patriots’ offense was on field for just 8:34 in the first two quarters.

On the ground, Sony Michel rushed for 10 yards on seven carries, while Kerryon Johnson ran for 54 yards with the same amount of touches. Neither team turned the ball over.

It's halftime. Tackling poor, play calling inexplicable, they're only down 13-3. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 24, 2018

Prater has a big leg, but Lions can't get the long-distance FG off in time.



Lions lead at halftime, 13-3. Not pretty for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/JhyvMlaR9c — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Second quarter

Lions 13, Patriots 3 (0:40): Stephen Gostkowski put the Patriots on the board shortly before halftime with a 36-yard field goal. Tom Brady led his offense 57 yards downfield, finding tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Rex Burkhead for big gains during the 11-play drive. The Detroit defense stopped Sony Michel behind the line of scrimmage on third and 1 from its own 16-yard line to force the kicking unit into the fray.

Patriots go with the quick snap, and get overwhelmed by the Lions' defensive line. Nothing is working tonight — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Patriots only have 2 first downs, tied for second-fewest in the first half in the Belichick era pic.twitter.com/eyuqvAFTLI — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Lions 13, Patriots 0 (4:58): Matt Prater’s 25-yard kick extended Detroit’s lead. The Lions’ 14-play, 71 yard drive came to a halt on third-and-goal from the Patriots 7-yard line when a Matthew Stafford pass sailed through the back of the end zone incomplete.

Patriots bennnnnnnd but don't break. Prater 25 FG is good, and Lions push their lead to 13-0 with 4:58 left 2Q.



Lions are out-gaining the Patriots 196 yards to 13. Lions are winning the time of possession battle, 20:46 to 4:16. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Patriots defense busted for 12 men on the field. From bad to worse — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Defensive personnel update for the Patriots:

JC Jackson replaces Jason McCourty to start this drive — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Lions 10, Patriots 0 (13:12): Another Patriots possession, another three-and-out. This time, Sony Michel rushed for two yards on the first play and wide receiver Rex Burhead reeled in a Tom Brady pass for seven yards, before Lions defensive end Ricky Jean Francois — who played for the Patriots last season — stopped Michel in the backfield on third-and-one.

Former Patriot Ricky Jean Francois stops Sony Michel on 3rd down and the Patriots punt again.



3 and out



3 and out



3 and out — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 24, 2018

Lions 10, Patriots 0 (14:12): Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore looked to have saved a touchdown by bringing down Kenny Golladay just before he reached for the goal line. But Matt Patricia launched his challenge flag, and officials ruled upon review that Golladay had crossed the goal line, punctuating Detroit’s nine-play, 60-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception.

PAT is good, and Lions push the score to 10-0 with 13:53 left 2Q. This drive goes 60 yards in 9 plays over 5:41. Lions have gone on two length drives so far, picking up 9 first downs and only getting to third down once — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

First quarter

End of 1Q, Lions lead 3-0 and have first and goal at the 9. Lions dominating so far pic.twitter.com/MM5vTQHN2B — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Lions 3, Patriots 0 (5:03): Tom Brady and the Patriots went three-and-out on their second possession. Brady threw a pass to Sony Michel that went for a 1-yard loss, then Brady fired back-to-back incomplete passes to Phillip Dorsett. The Lions took over possession on their own 40-yard line after Ryan Allen’s 36-yard punt.

A lot of Pony Packages tonight for the Patriots. White and Burkhead were in the game together on the first drive. Now White and Michel — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Brady had Dorsett open over the middle, but threw behind him. Second iffy throw by Brady so far. He's 1 for 4 for minus-1 yard — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Lions 3, Patriots 0 (6:00): After an 11-play drive by the Matthew Stafford-led Lions offense stalled just outside the New England red zone, Matt Prater kicked a 38-yard field goal. Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, who won two Super Bowls in his four years in New England, had four carries for 16 yards on the drive.

Lions moving the ball, have 4th and inches. Matt Patricia sends the FG unit out. Fans displeased. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 24, 2018

Patriots playing a lot of Cover 2 so far, begging the Lions to run pic.twitter.com/HOfq4aSbMe — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2018

Patriots 0, Lions 0 (13:44): After Cordarrelle Patterson returned the opening kick 45 yards, New England went three-and-out. Quarterback Tom Brady handed off to running back Sony Michel for gains of 6 yards and 1 yard, then Brady threw an incomplete pass over the middle intended for Chris Hogan.

Lions the first team to kick to Cordarrelle Patterson. They learned quickly why the Texans and Jaguars chose not to. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 24, 2018

Turf issue

Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to have an issue with the turf at Ford Field and had a short but mildly animated conversation with an official at the end of the pregame warmups.

The coach specifically pointed to midfield section where the Lions logo is located. Earlier several Patriots, including practice squad quarterback Danny Etling, were testing the area with their feet and perhaps they alerted Belichick.

Ford Field is where receiver Julian Edelman lost his footing during a preseason game in 2017 and tore his ACL, costing him the season.

— Jim McBride, Globe Staff

Coin toss

Patriots captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin came up tails. The Lions deferred to the second half, so New England will receive the opening kickoff.

Pregame scenes and observations

Rick Osentoski/AP Matt Patricia and Robert Kraft greet each other before kickoff.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images Bill Belichick.

Don't believe I saw Patricia exchange pleasantries with any of the Patriots' coaches or players in pregame. He's all business tonight — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Matt Patricia, pencil in ear pic.twitter.com/CdAOMEv3YG — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Tom Brady always comes out for pregame fired up. Tonight came out extra fired up much to the delight of pack of #Patriots fans that he engaged. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 23, 2018

Jim Davis/Globe Staff Matt Patricia gives a hand to a young fan as he comes onto the field for pregame warmups.

Gordon highlights inactives list

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is inactive for tonight’s game. The Patriots acquired him from the Cleveland Browns last Monday, but the former All-Pro will have to wait to make his debut for New England. He wast listed on Friday’s game injury report as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was in uniform on the field during pregame warmups, but wide reciever Josh Gordon (left) was not after being ruled inactive.

Here is the full list of Patriots inactives: Gordon, tight end Jacob Hollister, safety Patrick Chung, defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Eric Rowe, and offensive linemen Brian Schwenke and Cole Croston.

Cornerbacks Keion Crossen, Cyrus Jones, and J.C. Jackson, and defensive end Derek Rivers are all active.

Brady's weapons tonight:



RB: Burkhead, Michel, White



WR: Hogan, Dorsett, Patterson



TE: Gronk, Allen



FB: Develin — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

For the Lions, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, wide receiver Brandon Powell, offensive guard Joe Dahl, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, defensive end Kerry Hyder, tight end Michael Roberts, and running back Ameer Abdullah are all inactive.

Here is a look at Gordon’s pregame workout:

Josh Gordon out catching passes, seeing how his hamstring feels pic.twitter.com/vRcnDwmFei — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 23, 2018

Josh Gordon is warming up with a large group of players who will play tonight — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Now Josh Gordon is warming up with players who will be active. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 23, 2018

Although now he's stretching individually with strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera. Seems like he's reeeeeally borderline. If he is active, I wouldn't expect much. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 23, 2018

Josh Gordon getting a light workout in pic.twitter.com/pva7WSczyT — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Josh Gordon is currently playing catch with #Patriots character coach Jack Easterby. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 23, 2018

Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Pregame scene

Patriots in their road whites pic.twitter.com/4EhEzOT0k1 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Lions in their Honolulu Blues tonight pic.twitter.com/7ADTEFExcL — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Ernie Adams staring down the Lions? punter, taking mental notes pic.twitter.com/4SY7XElP8L — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Absolutely gorgeous day in Detroit. Too bad the game is inside pic.twitter.com/jjDuvEIYG1 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 23, 2018

Jim Davis/Globe Staff Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured as he gets off the team bus and heads into the stadium with his teammates.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff Alex Guerrero (center) is pictured as he gets off the team bus and heads into the stadium with players, including Marcus Cannon (left).

Jim Davis/Globe Staff Wide reciever Josh Gordon is pictured as he gets off the team bus and heads into the stadium with his teammates.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff After the Tigers baseball game ended at Comerica Park next door to Ford Field, Detroit fans were leaving the area, and at the same time, Patriots fans (right) were arriving for tonight's footbal game.

Other pregame storylines

Former colleagues now foes: Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia are on opposite sidelines, with Patricia trying to notch his first win as an NFL coach. Belichick has coached against one of his former coordinators in 15 games. He is 11-4 against Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, Josh McDaniels, and Bill O’Brien. In the first meeting between Belichick and his former pupils, when they would have the closest familiarity with the Patriots’ scheme and players, Belichick is 3-1. Nora Princiotti has more on the pros and cons of former assistants going against Belichick.

Familiar faces: Patricia has brought in a half-dozen ex-Patriots since taking over in Detroit. As expected, it’s a heavy dose of his former defensive players, including tackle Ricky Jean Francois and linebacker Marquis Flowers on the active roster, and end Eric Lee and cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc on the practice squad. On offense, the Lions have former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount and quarterback Matt Cassel.

Defensive injuries: Patrick Chung, Trey Flowers, and Eric Rowe were all ruled out for Sunday’s game. Chung and Flowers suffered concussions a week ago against the Jaguars and Rowe is sidelined with a groin injury.