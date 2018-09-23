Menu Visit The Boston Globe
    Patriots at Lions updates: Brady hits White for a TD

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is pulled down by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. The play was reviewed and changed to a touchdown. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
    Rick Osentoski/AP
    Kenny Golladay (19) is pulled down by Stephon Gilmore (24) at the goal line in the second quarter. The play was ruled a touchdown after a challenge by Matt Patricia.
    By Rachel G. Bowers and Mark Dunphy Globe and Boston.com Staff 

    The Patriots take on the Lions in prime time for their Week 3 matchup. Here is the latest from Detroit:

    Third quarter

    Lions 13, Patriots 10 (10:03): Tom Brady hit James White for a 10-yard touchdown. It capped a seven-play, 52-yard drive that began after Bentley’s interception of Stafford.

    Lions 13, Patriots 3 (13:34): Rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley intercepted Matthew Stafford and the Patriots’ offense took over at their own 48-yard line.

    Halftime

    The Lions took a 13-3 lead into the break. A few stats:

    Total yards: NE 70, DET 231

    Plays: NE 19, DET 38

    Yards per play: NE 3.7, DET 6.1

    First downs: NE 3, DET 17

    Third down: NE 1-5, DET 3-5

    Penalties: NE 2-10, DET 2-20

    Tom Brady: 7-11, 55 yards, 76.0 rating

    Matthew Stafford: 18-23, 150 yards, TD, 108.3 rating

    The Lions dominated the time-of-possession battle, keeping the ball for 21 minutes, 26 seconds. The Patriots’ offense was on field for just 8:34 in the first two quarters.

    On the ground, Sony Michel rushed for 10 yards on seven carries, while Kerryon Johnson ran for 54 yards with the same amount of touches. Neither team turned the ball over.

    Second quarter

    Lions 13, Patriots 3 (0:40): Stephen Gostkowski put the Patriots on the board shortly before halftime with a 36-yard field goal. Tom Brady led his offense 57 yards downfield, finding tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Rex Burkhead for big gains during the 11-play drive. The Detroit defense stopped Sony Michel behind the line of scrimmage on third and 1 from its own 16-yard line to force the kicking unit into the fray.

    Lions 13, Patriots 0 (4:58): Matt Prater’s 25-yard kick extended Detroit’s lead. The Lions’ 14-play, 71 yard drive came to a halt on third-and-goal from the Patriots 7-yard line when a Matthew Stafford pass sailed through the back of the end zone incomplete.

    Defensive personnel update for the Patriots:

    Lions 10, Patriots 0 (13:12): Another Patriots possession, another three-and-out. This time, Sony Michel rushed for two yards on the first play and wide receiver Rex Burhead reeled in a Tom Brady pass for seven yards, before Lions defensive end Ricky Jean Francois — who played for the Patriots last season — stopped Michel in the backfield on third-and-one.

    Lions 10, Patriots 0 (14:12): Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore looked to have saved a touchdown by bringing down Kenny Golladay just before he reached for the goal line. But Matt Patricia launched his challenge flag, and officials ruled upon review that Golladay had crossed the goal line, punctuating Detroit’s nine-play, 60-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception.

    First quarter

    Lions 3, Patriots 0 (5:03): Tom Brady and the Patriots went three-and-out on their second possession. Brady threw a pass to Sony Michel that went for a 1-yard loss, then Brady fired back-to-back incomplete passes to Phillip Dorsett. The Lions took over possession on their own 40-yard line after Ryan Allen’s 36-yard punt.

    Lions 3, Patriots 0 (6:00): After an 11-play drive by the Matthew Stafford-led Lions offense stalled just outside the New England red zone, Matt Prater kicked a 38-yard field goal. Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, who won two Super Bowls in his four years in New England, had four carries for 16 yards on the drive.

    Patriots 0, Lions 0 (13:44): After Cordarrelle Patterson returned the opening kick 45 yards, New England went three-and-out. Quarterback Tom Brady handed off to running back Sony Michel for gains of 6 yards and 1 yard, then Brady threw an incomplete pass over the middle intended for Chris Hogan.

    Turf issue

    Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to have an issue with the turf at Ford Field and had a short but mildly animated conversation with an official at the end of the pregame warmups.

    The coach specifically pointed to midfield section where the Lions logo is located. Earlier several Patriots, including practice squad quarterback Danny Etling, were testing the area with their feet and perhaps they alerted Belichick.

    Ford Field is where receiver Julian Edelman lost his footing during a preseason game in 2017 and tore his ACL, costing him the season.

    Jim McBride, Globe Staff

    Coin toss

    Patriots captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin came up tails. The Lions deferred to the second half, so New England will receive the opening kickoff.

    Pregame scenes and observations

    Matt Patricia and Robert Kraft greet each other before kickoff.
    Rick Osentoski/AP
    Bill Belichick.
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
    Matt Patricia gives a hand to a young fan as he comes onto the field for pregame warmups.
    Jim Davis/Globe Staff
    Gordon highlights inactives list

    Wide receiver Josh Gordon is inactive for tonight’s game. The Patriots acquired him from the Cleveland Browns last Monday, but the former All-Pro will have to wait to make his debut for New England. He wast listed on Friday’s game injury report as questionable with a hamstring injury.

    Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was in uniform on the field during pregame warmups, but wide reciever Josh Gordon (left) was not after being ruled inactive.
    Jim Davis/Globe Staff
    Here is the full list of Patriots inactives: Gordon, tight end Jacob Hollister, safety Patrick Chung, defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Eric Rowe, and offensive linemen Brian Schwenke and Cole Croston.

    Cornerbacks Keion Crossen, Cyrus Jones, and J.C. Jackson, and defensive end Derek Rivers are all active.

    For the Lions, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, wide receiver Brandon Powell, offensive guard Joe Dahl, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, defensive end Kerry Hyder, tight end Michael Roberts, and running back Ameer Abdullah are all inactive.

    Here is a look at Gordon’s pregame workout:

    Jim Davis/Globe Staff
    Jim Davis/Globe Staff

    Pregame scene

    Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured as he gets off the team bus and heads into the stadium with his teammates.
    Jim Davis/Globe Staff
    Alex Guerrero (center) is pictured as he gets off the team bus and heads into the stadium with players, including Marcus Cannon (left).
    Jim Davis/Globe Staff
    Wide reciever Josh Gordon is pictured as he gets off the team bus and heads into the stadium with his teammates.
    Jim Davis/Globe Staff
    After the Tigers baseball game ended at Comerica Park next door to Ford Field, Detroit fans were leaving the area, and at the same time, Patriots fans (right) were arriving for tonight's footbal game.
    Jim Davis/Globe Staff
    Other pregame storylines

    Former colleagues now foes: Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia are on opposite sidelines, with Patricia trying to notch his first win as an NFL coach. Belichick has coached against one of his former coordinators in 15 games. He is 11-4 against Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, Josh McDaniels, and Bill O’Brien. In the first meeting between Belichick and his former pupils, when they would have the closest familiarity with the Patriots’ scheme and players, Belichick is 3-1. Nora Princiotti has more on the pros and cons of former assistants going against Belichick.

    Familiar faces: Patricia has brought in a half-dozen ex-Patriots since taking over in Detroit. As expected, it’s a heavy dose of his former defensive players, including tackle Ricky Jean Francois and linebacker Marquis Flowers on the active roster, and end Eric Lee and cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc on the practice squad. On offense, the Lions have former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount and quarterback Matt Cassel.

    Defensive injuries: Patrick Chung, Trey Flowers, and Eric Rowe were all ruled out for Sunday’s game. Chung and Flowers suffered concussions a week ago against the Jaguars and Rowe is sidelined with a groin injury.

