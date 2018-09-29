UMass football squanders early lead, loses to Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio —Nathan Rourke threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Ohio recovered from an early 14-point deficit to beat UMass, 58-42, on Saturday.

Rourke had 270 yards passing for the Bobcats (2-2) and led the ground attack, rushing for 189 yards on 16 carries. Ohio’s Maleek Iron ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought our guys fought hard at the end there,” said UMass coach Mark Whipple, whose team fell to 2-4. “We couldn’t make enough plays. They have a good team and they were home, and I thought our guys were certainly ready to play because we went up, 14-0. We just have to get ready for next week [against South Florida]. We didn’t make enough plays to beat a team like that.”

Ohio trailed by a pair of touchdowns early in the first quarter when Rourke hit Papi White for a 19-yard touchdown. Rourke ran for another score late in the first and, in the second quarter, threw 12- and 14-yard touchdown passes to White and A.J. Ouellette, respectively, to put the Bobcats ahead, 35-28, at halftime.

Ohio led throughout the second half and Javon Hagan intercepted Andrew Ford late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Minutemen scored twice in the game’s first four minutes on a Ford pass to Andy Isabella followed by a 55-yard interception return by Isaiah Rodgers.

Ford finished with 355 yards and four TDs passing.