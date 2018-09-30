The Globe’s Week 4 high school football players of the week

Acton-Boxborough receiver Victor Otero finished with 152 receiving yards and a pair of TDs, includding the game-winner at the final horn, in a 37-35 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury.

Division 1

Justin Cote, Attleboro — The 5-foot-8-inch senior running back carried the Bombardiers offense with 13 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns, adding another touchdown on a 61-yard reception in a 28-3 victory over Taunton.

Cooper DeVeau, Xaverian — With their senior captains leading the charge, the Hawks overcame a 17-point deficit to stun Catholic Memorial, 25-17, in overtime Friday. DeVeau made the big plays late with a 45-yard reception and 11-yard rush to set up the game-tying field goal, then caught a 10-yard touchdown for the game-winner in overtime.

Victor Otero, Acton-Boxborough — Senior quarterback Finn Murray found his classmate for 12 of his 23 completions, including a 5-yard touchdown at the buzzer to stun Lincoln-Sudbury, 37-35. Otero finished with 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Division 2

Advertisement

Shiloh White, Wellesley — The sophomore running back turned in another monstrous performance for the Raiders in their 27-7 win over Newton North. White rushed for 270 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

Get Sports Headlines in your inbox: The most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

Aidan Lopci, Newton South — The 5-foot-9 senior tailback helped power the Lions to a 43-14 victory against Boston Latin, rushing for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Freddy Gabin, North Andover — The junior running back got his opportunity to impress this weekend for the Scarlet Knights, and he did just that. Gabin rushed for two touchdowns and 113 yards as he led his team to a pivotal MVC win over Tewksbury, 40-13.

Division 3

Nicholas Raneri, North Attleborough — The senior quarterback threw for touchdowns of 39 and 38 yards and ran for a 1-yard score as the Red Rocketeers (3-1) doubled up Milford (0-4), 42-21. Raneri went 10 for 13 passing for 154 yards and also ran for 91 yards on 14 carries.

Ishmile Bangura, Lynn English — The Bulldogs (3-1) got back on track on the Bangura Express, as the senior back rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns of 93, 67 and 2 yards.

Advertisement

Duncan Gillis, Duxbury — The fifth-ranked Dragons (4-0) pulled away from Whitman-Hanson thanks to Gillis’ defensive contributions. The senior ran back a fumble for a 40-yard touchdown and also had an interception, each play coming in the second quarter.

Division 4

Kemar Bynoe, Melrose — The senior kicked the game-winning 20-yard field goal as time expired as the Raiders defeated Wilmington, 17-14, in a game that put Melrose in a tie for first place in the Middlesex Freedom Division.

Luke McMenamin, Milton — The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another as the Wildcats beat Walpole, 34-16, in their Bay State Herget opener.

Marc Smith, Gloucester — The senior running back rushed for only 62 yards on 11 carries, but he made all of them count. Smith scored three touchdowns, including the game winner with nine seconds left to give the 4-0 Fishermen a 26-22 win over Lynn Classical.

Division 5

John Hagan, Canton — The junior quarterback threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs in a 43-20 win over Foxborough. Hagan also rushed 18 times for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Kyle Connolly, Falmouth — Connolly amassed over 400 yards of total offense, leading the unbeaten Clippers to a 42-0 victory over Sandwich. The junior ran 12 times for 159 yards and a pair of scores to go along with touchdown passes of 42, 50, and 87 yards.

Graham Inzana, Swampscott — The junior tossed four touchdown passes in a 36-22 comeback win over Salem on Saturday. In all, Inzana threw for 229 yards and even added a rushing touchdown.

Division 6

Kevin Hughes, Apponequet — The senior running back/linebacker was a menace on both sides of the ball, running for 117 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He also nabbed a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown and returned a recovered fumble 14 yards for a score in the Lakers’ 40-13 win over Greater New Bedford.

Ben Bostrom, Norwell — A bruiser on offense and defense, the powerful running back/linebacker notched eight tackles on defense, ran for 106 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, caught a 32-yard pass and ran in a pair of two-point conversions for the Clippers in their thrilling 36-35 win over East Bridgewater.

David Cifuentes, Bishop Fenwick — The junior running back didn’t just score his touchdowns, he bookended them as well, kicking six extra points to go along with his nine carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns and his two receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown in the Crusaders’ 42-14 win over Arlington Catholic.

Division 7

Devaun Ford, Mashpee — The senior scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and made two interceptions in a 21-20 South Shore Tobin League win over Abington. With the win, Mashpee extended its state-best winning streak to 24 games.

Jean-Claude King, Diman — King scored three touchdowns and racked up 166 yards on 12 carries, including an 89-yard run in the fourth quarter to beat South Shore Voc-Tech, 20-0.

Division 8

David Barrios, Lynn Tech — Although the Tigers fell to Northeast, 34-32, the senior quarterback lit up the Knights’ defense for 293 yards and five touchdowns through the air including three scores of 52, 57, and 75 yards.

Marcus Gonzalez, TechBoston — Gonzalez powered the Bears (1-3) to their first win of the season with three touchdowns and 219 rushing yards in a 30-6 victory over Brighton.

Brandel Johnson/Talif Stewart, West Roxbury — The Raiders’ defensive duo shut down the Latin Academy offense in their win, 6-0. Johnson, a senior defensive end, finished with one batted ball and three sacks including a strip-sack that set up the game’s only score while Stewart, a junior cornerback, had three interceptions.

Preps

Zach Cyr, BB&N — The senior running back ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns to help BB&N maintain control throughout their battle against Belmont Hill.

Jack Thorbahn, Thayer — The junior quarterback threw for four touchdowns (11-19; 170 yards) in a road win against St. George’s.

Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy — In a game that totaled 101 combined points, four rushing touchdowns from the junior running back led Milton Academy’s 52-point scoring frenzy over Governor’s Academy.

Jake Caccavaro, Brandon Chase, Mike Kotsopoulos, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Dan Shulman, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this report.