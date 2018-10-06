Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick good bets to cash in at Dover

DOVER, Del. — Bradley Saucier and Joshua Merrill made the trip from Maine to watch this weekend’s NASCAR races at Dover. They had bags full of NASCAR merchandise, wore hats and shirts supporting their favorite drivers and came prepared to spend on their new favorite accessory: betting slips.
All bets were on at Dover International Speedway on Saturday when it opened its on-site kiosk and became the only track that allowed sports gambling on its property.
‘‘I'm going to probably put the whole house on Kyle Larson straight to win,’’ Saucier said.
Larson, who is winless this season, has 13-2 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race at Dover. Fans and bettors can place a few bucks on more than just the winner of the race. Prop bets were offered on everything from the number of drivers on the lead lap at the finish (12½) to most laps led by any driver (188½) to total cautions (7½) over the 400-mile race.
‘‘It definitely makes it feel like I have part of the race,’’ Saucier said. ‘‘I'm more part of it when I have a horse in the race.’’
The kiosk opened at 9 a.m. and a modest line formed with fans, some who had questions about the NASCAR prop bets; specifically, did the stage cautions count toward the total number of cautions? They do not — just crash and debris cautions.
John Hensley, general manager and senior director of horse racing and sports betting at Dover Downs, said more prop bets were offered for Sunday than the average race.
NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series race Saturday also was open for action.
‘‘I have money on Daniel Hemric and Justin Allgaier,’’ Saucier said.
Saucier failed to cash as Christopher Bell won his sixth Xfinity race, setting the rookie record for victories in a season.
Hensley said that through four hours of gambling, the action had been split 50-50 on bettors picking the straight-up race winner vs. the variety of prop bets. Wagers are capped at $1,000 bets on race winners and $500 on props.
NASCAR does not prohibit its drivers or team members from betting on the race. ‘‘With the risk manager setting limits, the risk and return of trying to fix something is so small,’’ Hensley said.
Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, who each have seven wins, will start 1-2 on Sunday to kick off the round-of-12 playoff race on the mile concrete track.
Rain washed out NASCAR Cup qualifying Friday, setting the lineup on points and giving the top dozen spots to the 12 playoff drivers. Busch and Harvick both have 3-1 odds to win Sunday’s race.