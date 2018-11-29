Ex-Bills QB Jim Kelly optimistic after latest cancer surgery

Jill Kelly, the wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, said her husband has undergone what is hoped to be his last cancer-related surgery. On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted a picture of the former football player giving a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed in New York City. Her comment said ‘‘all went as planned!’’ In an earlier post, Jill Kelly said doctors told the couple it should be the 58-year-old’s last surgery. Kelly last underwent surgery in March when doctors at Mount Sinai Health System removed cancer from is upper jaw and lymph nodes and reconstructed his upper jaw.

NFL Ravens QB Flacco practices

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returned to the practice field for the first time since injuring his right hip on Nov. 4. Having finally received medical clearance to play, Flacco threw passes and worked on handoffs with fellow quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III during an indoor practice. Jackson has started the past two games and will likely get the call Sunday against Atlanta . . . San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman downplayed his return to Seattle for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, calling it just another game. “You expect after you’ve done so much for a franchise, they wouldn’t cut you while you’re hurt,’’ Sherman said Thursday. ‘‘It’s kind of more a respect thing than anything. But they did, so you have to roll with the business.’’ . . . New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh McCown were limited at practice for the second straight day, leaving uncertain who will start Sunday at Tennessee . . . The Cincinnati Bengals put offensive tackle Jake Fisher on injured reserve with a back injury and brought back Andre Smith, the team’s first-round pick in 2009 who played for seven seasons with the Bengals before going to Minnesota in 2016,for his third stint in Cincinnati.

MLB

LHP Rusin, Rockies reach accord

Lefthanded reliever Chris Rusin, 32, and the Colorado Rockies agreed to one-year contract worth $1,687,500, a deal with a $400,000 raise that avoided salary arbitration . . . The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for $100,000 or a player to be named. La Stella has spent the past four seasons with the Cubs. He batted .266 in 2018 while appearing in a career-high 123 games . . . The Major League Baseball Players Association extended the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with MLB . . . The Portland Diamond Project, a group seeking to lure a Major League Baseball team to Portland, announced it signed an agreement in principle to develop a 45-acre waterfront site suitable for a 30,000-seat ballpark.

Colleges

Tabbs (28) leads BC men vs. Sacred Heart

Boston College freshman guard Wynston Tabbs scored a career-high 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and hit on all eight of his foul shot attempts to lead the Eagles to an 81-73 nonconference victory over Sacred Heart on Thursday night before a Conte Forum crowd of 3,410. Tabbs also had seven rebounds to go along with 5 assists as the Eagles improved to 6-1 overall. Junior guard Ky Bowman had 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting to go along with a team-high 6 assists and 3 blocked shots, Nik Popovic added 14 points and 6 rebounds and Jairus Hamilton had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

E. Carolina fires football coach

East Carolina fired football coach Scottie Montgomery after three straight losing seasons. Defensive coordinator David Blackwell will serve as interim coach for the Pirates regular-season finale against North Carolina State. Montgomery went just 9-26 with a 4-20 record in American Athletic Conference play . . . Texas Tech hired Matt Wells as its football coach after his impressive turnaround at his Utah State alma mater . . . Vanderbilt tight end Turner Cockrell, who battled cancer for more than a year, died on Thursday at his home in Acworth, Ga. He was 21.

. . . George Perles, 84, ciiting his struggles with Parkinson’s disease, resigned as a member of Michigan State University’s governing board after nearly 12 years, the school said, ending decades of service as a football player, coach, athletic director and trustee.

Golf

Woods stumbles in Nassau

Tiger Woods had a chip roll back into the hazard for a triple bogey, leading to a 1-over 73 that left him eight shots behind world-traveling Patrick Reed and late-entry Patrick Cantlay, who tied at 7-under 65 for the first-round lead of the Hero World Challenge in Nassau.

Miscellany

Atlanta United on to MLS Cup

Atlanta United advanced to Major League Soccer’s championship match in just its second season, losing to the New York Red Bulls on Thursday night, 1-0, on a goal in second-half stoppage time, but winning the two-match Eastern Conference final by a 3-1 aggregate score. Atlanta will host Portland or Sporting Kansas City in the MLS Cup on Dec. 8 . . . Kathryn Carson was selected the new board chair at USA Gymnastics, replacing Karen Golz . . . The Carolina Hurricanes placed goalie Scott Darling on waivers, while the Arizona Coyotes claimed fellow goaltender Calvin Pickard off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers . . . Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and music producer DJ Khaled agreed to pay $750,000 to settle federal regulators’ charges they failed to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in digital-currency securities . . . Vinny Schmidtscored on runs of 1 and 10 yards, the latter in overtime, to lift Greater Lawrence to a 20-14 victory over Northeast in the Large State Vocational Bowl title game at Wakefield High.

. . . The second and final leg of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played in Madrid on Dec. 9 after visiting Boca’s bus was attacked on its way to rival River’s stadium in Argentina . . . Hugh Neff, a longtime musher was banned from competing in Alaska’s Iditarod sled dog race next year, citing concerns about his negligent care of his dogs . . . Mexico’s office for environmental protection says it has filed a criminal complaint against the organizers of the Score Baja 1000 off-road race Nov. 14-18 for damaging protected desert areas.