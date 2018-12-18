Ray Rice, wife talk domestic violence

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice says he’s speaking out against domestic violence because it needs to be spoken out against, not because he is trying to rejoin the NFL.

Appearing Tuesday in a ‘‘CBS This Morning’’ interview with his wife, Janay, Rice said he sees similarities with himself after a video showed Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel last month. Hunt was immediately released by the Chiefs.

‘‘Well, obviously, you know, you look back and you see the similarities,’’ Rice said. ‘‘Early on you could feel like ‘Why they keep bringing my name up?’ You can make excuses or you can actually do the hard work.’’

Rice, now 31, was released from the Ravens after he was captured on videos punching and dragging his then-fiancee from an elevator in 2014. He denies he’s looking to get back on the field.

“‘Well, see that for me, is something that I understand why it was being said early on about, you know, is this a ploy to get back into football. And I'll be the first one to say it. I don’t have to retire to tell you I'm done with football,” he said. “The pressure I was under of being a star, that was the person I hated the most.’’

Rice said he ‘‘didn’t deserve another chance’’ to play football. He’s shared his story as part of the NFL’s domestic violence education program.

‘‘I hate that person. I hate him. Somewhere down the line everybody who’s sayin’, ‘Does he deserve a second chance for football?’ And this that and the other - I actually got my second chance,’’ Rice said, when the couple married weeks later.

Janay Rice said she had no idea she was in an abusive relationship until she was forced to think about it. She said she has never seen the video in which Rice beat her. She said it was the first and only time he physically abused her.

‘‘I was there. I lived it. I don’t really need to relive it over and over again just to appease the world,’’ she said.

Redskins’ Nicholson arrested

Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Va.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kraig Troxell confirmed Nicholson’s arrest. He says the 23-year-old was released on $2,500 bond.

Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman.

According to police, an investigation showed Nicholson assaulted the male victim, and Maggiore struck the female victim with a bottle and also struck the male victim.

Police say Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery and remains in prison on no bond. According to police, the victims were treated at a hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The hurt locker

The Falcons placed rookie Ito Smith on the injured reserve list and signed running back Jeremy Langford from the practice squad. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said it is unlikely starter Devonta Freeman will return this season . . . The Seahawks placed guard Jordan Simmons on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury last week against San Francisco . . . The Raiders placed starting right guard Gabe Jackson on injured reserve with an elbow injury. The Raiders also waived linebacker Emmanuel Lamur . . . Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss the final two games of the season after being placed on injured reserve. Jones hurt his knee in the first quarter Sunday . . . The Bills signed receiver Victor Bolden off San Francisco’s practice squad and placed running back Marcus Murphy on injured reserve. Bolden is an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State and was in his second season with the 49ers, where he has mostly been used returning kickoffs and punts. He missed the first four games of this season serving an NFL suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers . . . The Colts put starting defensive tackle Al Woods on injured reserve. The move comes two days after Woods left Indy’s shutout over Dallas with a foot injury. Indy also put backup linebacker Skai Moore on injured reserve and added safety J.J. Wilcox to the active roster. Former Indiana University linebacker Tegray Scales was signed to the practice squad.