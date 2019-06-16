Baseball standings

|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|New York
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|19-7
|5-5
|W 2
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|.606
|½
|15-11
|5-5
|W 1
|BOSTON
|39
|34
|.534
|5½
|16-14
|6-4
|W 5
|Toronto
|26
|45
|.366
|17½
|8-13
|3-7
|W 1
|Baltimore
|21
|50
|.296
|22½
|10-23
|2-8
|L 5
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|Minnesota
|47
|23
|.671
|—
|16-7
|7-3
|L 1
|Cleveland
|37
|33
|.529
|10
|13-14
|7-3
|W 3
|Chicago
|34
|36
|.486
|13
|18-14
|5-5
|L 2
|Detroit
|25
|43
|.368
|21
|12-17
|2-8
|L 4
|Kansas City
|23
|48
|.324
|24½
|11-18
|4-6
|W 1
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|Houston
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|21-6
|6-4
|L 1
|Texas
|38
|33
|.535
|9½
|19-20
|6-4
|L 1
|Oakland
|36
|36
|.500
|12
|17-20
|5-5
|L 1
|Los Angeles
|35
|37
|.486
|13
|14-21
|5-5
|L 1
|Seattle
|31
|44
|.413
|18½
|18-22
|5-5
|W 1
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|Atlanta
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|12-9
|9-1
|W 1
|Philadelphia
|39
|32
|.549
|2½
|16-11
|5-5
|L 1
|New York
|34
|37
|.479
|7½
|18-13
|5-5
|L 1
|Washington
|33
|38
|.465
|8½
|15-15
|5-5
|W 1
|Miami
|25
|44
|.362
|15½
|9-22
|2-8
|L 1
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|Milwaukee
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|18-10
|6-4
|W 1
|Chicago
|39
|32
|.549
|1
|13-11
|5-5
|L 1
|St. Louis
|36
|34
|.514
|3½
|15-17
|5-5
|W 1
|Pittsburgh
|32
|39
|.451
|8
|12-14
|2-8
|W 1
|Cincinnati
|31
|38
|.449
|8
|11-17
|4-6
|W 1
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Div.
|Last 10
|Streak
|Los Angeles
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|17-7
|5-5
|W 1
|Colorado
|37
|34
|.521
|10½
|13-12
|5-5
|L 1
|Arizona
|38
|35
|.521
|10½
|11-19
|7-3
|L 1
|San Diego
|35
|37
|.486
|13
|16-17
|4-6
|W 1
|San Francisco
|30
|39
|.435
|16½
|14-16
|5-5
|L 1
RESULTS
SUNDAY
|BOSTON 8 (10 inn.)at Baltimore 6
|Kansas City 8at Minnesota 6
|Cleveland 8at Detroit 0
|NY Yankees 10at Chi. White Sox 3
|At Tampa Bay 6LA Angels 5
|Toronto 12at Houston 0
|Pittsburgh 5at Miami 4
|San Diego 14at Colorado 13
|St. Louis 4at NY Mets 3
|Milwaukee 5at San Francisco 3
|At Cincinnati 11Texas 3
|Seattle 6at Oakland 3
|At Atlanta 15Philadelphia 1
|At LA Dodgers 3Chi. Cubs 2
|At Washington 15Arizona 5
SATURDAY
|BOSTON 7at Baltimore 2
|NY Yankees 8at Chi. White Sox 4
|LA Angels 5at Tampa Bay 3
|At NY Mets 8St. Louis 7
|Arizona 10at Washington 3
|Texas 4at Cincinnati 3
|At San Francisco 8Milwaukee 7
|Philadelphia 6at Atlanta 5
|At Houston 7Toronto 2
|At Colorado 14San Diego 8
|Cleveland 4at Detroit 2
|At Oakland 11Seattle 2
|At Miami 4Pittsburgh 3
|Chi. Cubs 2at LA Dodgers 1
|At Minnesota 5Kansas City 4