Baseball standings

AL
EASTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
New York4327.61419-75-5W 2
Tampa Bay4328.606½15-115-5W 1
BOSTON3934.53416-146-4W 5
Toronto2645.36617½8-133-7W 1
Baltimore2150.29622½10-232-8L 5
CENTRALWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
Minnesota4723.67116-77-3L 1
Cleveland3733.5291013-147-3W 3
Chicago3436.4861318-145-5L 2
Detroit2543.3682112-172-8L 4
Kansas City2348.32424½11-184-6W 1
WESTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
Houston4824.66721-66-4L 1
Texas3833.53519-206-4L 1
Oakland3636.5001217-205-5L 1
Los Angeles3537.4861314-215-5L 1
Seattle3144.41318½18-225-5W 1
NL
EASTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
Atlanta4230.58312-99-1W 1
Philadelphia3932.54916-115-5L 1
New York3437.47918-135-5L 1
Washington3338.46515-155-5W 1
Miami2544.36215½9-222-8L 1
CENTRALWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
Milwaukee4031.56318-106-4W 1
Chicago3932.549113-115-5L 1
St. Louis3634.51415-175-5W 1
Pittsburgh3239.451812-142-8W 1
Cincinnati3138.449811-174-6W 1
WESTWLPct.GBDiv.Last 10Streak
Los Angeles4824.66717-75-5W 1
Colorado3734.52110½13-125-5L 1
Arizona3835.52110½11-197-3L 1
San Diego3537.4861316-174-6W 1
San Francisco3039.43516½14-165-5L 1

RESULTS

SUNDAY

BOSTON 8 (10 inn.)at Baltimore 6Kansas City 8at Minnesota 6
Cleveland 8at Detroit 0NY Yankees 10at Chi. White Sox 3
At Tampa Bay 6LA Angels 5Toronto 12at Houston 0
Pittsburgh 5at Miami 4San Diego 14at Colorado 13
St. Louis 4at NY Mets 3Milwaukee 5at San Francisco 3
At Cincinnati 11Texas 3Seattle 6at Oakland 3
At Atlanta 15Philadelphia 1At LA Dodgers 3Chi. Cubs 2
At Washington 15Arizona 5

SATURDAY

BOSTON 7at Baltimore 2NY Yankees 8at Chi. White Sox 4
LA Angels 5at Tampa Bay 3At NY Mets 8St. Louis 7
Arizona 10at Washington 3Texas 4at Cincinnati 3
At San Francisco 8Milwaukee 7Philadelphia 6at Atlanta 5
At Houston 7Toronto 2At Colorado 14San Diego 8
Cleveland 4at Detroit 2At Oakland 11Seattle 2
At Miami 4Pittsburgh 3Chi. Cubs 2at LA Dodgers 1
At Minnesota 5Kansas City 4