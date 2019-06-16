scorecardresearch

BC-BBA--Top Ten

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING

ABRHAvg.
Polanco, Min2714590.332
TiAnderson, ChW2413576.315
Meadows, TB2073365.314
LeMahieu, NYY2664483.312
Brantley, Hou2643482.311
Mancini, Bal2685083.310
Fletcher, LAA2343372.308
Devers, Bos 2815286.306
Reddick, Hou2403073.304
Andrus, Tex2513976.303

HOME RUNS

Encarnacion, Seattle21

GSanchez, New York20

Bregman, Houston19

Trout, Los Angeles19

Rosario, Minnesota19

Soler, Kansas City18

6 tied at 17.

RUNS BATTED IN

Abreu, Chicago54

Rosario, Minnesota52

DoSantana, Seattle49

Encarnacion, Seattle49

Soler, Kansas City49

Bregman, Houston48

Pence, Texas48

Bogaerts, Boston 47

3 tied at 46.

PITCHING

Giolito, Chicago10-1

Odorizzi, Minnesota10-2

German, New York9-2

Montas, Oakland9-2

Verlander, Houston9-2

Morton, Tampa Bay8-1

Berrios, Minnesota8-2

YChirinos, Tampa Bay7-2

Gibson, Minnesota7-3

MPerez, Minnesota7-3