BC-BBA--Top Ten
BATTING
|AB
|R
|H
|Avg.
|Polanco, Min
|271
|45
|90
|.332
|TiAnderson, ChW
|241
|35
|76
|.315
|Meadows, TB
|207
|33
|65
|.314
|LeMahieu, NYY
|266
|44
|83
|.312
|Brantley, Hou
|264
|34
|82
|.311
|Mancini, Bal
|268
|50
|83
|.310
|Fletcher, LAA
|234
|33
|72
|.308
|Devers, Bos
|281
|52
|86
|.306
|Reddick, Hou
|240
|30
|73
|.304
|Andrus, Tex
|251
|39
|76
|.303
HOME RUNS
Encarnacion, Seattle21
GSanchez, New York20
Bregman, Houston19
Trout, Los Angeles19
Rosario, Minnesota19
Soler, Kansas City18
6 tied at 17.
RUNS BATTED IN
Abreu, Chicago54
Rosario, Minnesota52
DoSantana, Seattle49
Encarnacion, Seattle49
Soler, Kansas City49
Bregman, Houston48
Pence, Texas48
Bogaerts, Boston 47
3 tied at 46.
PITCHING
Giolito, Chicago10-1
Odorizzi, Minnesota10-2
German, New York9-2
Montas, Oakland9-2
Verlander, Houston9-2
Morton, Tampa Bay8-1
Berrios, Minnesota8-2
YChirinos, Tampa Bay7-2
Gibson, Minnesota7-3
MPerez, Minnesota7-3